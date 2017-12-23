"Fly Baghdad" touches down in Beirut - Lebanon
Fly Baghdad, Iraq's first economic carrier, launched its first new direct flights between Baghdad and Beirut yesterday, 21st of December, with two regular flights per week, gradually increasing to daily flights of 7 flights next year.
The inaugural flight took off from Baghdad International Airport at 7:45 am, and was greeted at Rafic Hariri International Airport with the traditional water cannon salute.
Ali Al-Hamdany, the Chief executive officer of Fly Baghdad, said: "The airline follows the low cost model that provides world class services at affordable prices." The company will initially operate two flights a week to Beirut, to become three flights next month, then daily flights beginning of the new summer season. " Al-Hamdany continued "The city of Beirut represents an important destination for the Iraqi traveler, both in terms of work, tourism and for residence, which makes it desirable destination for the Iraqi traveler"
"We have promised that the Iraqi brothers will come to Lebanon for tourism, especially that Lebanon opens its heart to all Arab peoples without exception," he said. " And this will strengthens the revenue of the Lebanese treasury and strengthens confidence in Rafik Hariri International Airport.
Al-Hamdany, in a previous interview with Reuters during the Dubai aviation conference last month talked about plans to expand the Fly Baghdad network to include Europe and India next year.
