"Fly Baghdad" touches down in Beirut - Lebanon

Fly Baghdad, Iraq's first economic carrier, launched its first new direct flights between Baghdad and Beirut yesterday, 21st of December, with two regular flights per week, gradually increasing to daily flights of 7 flights next year. The inaugural flight took off from Baghdad International Airport at 7:45 am, and was greeted at Rafic Hariri International Airport with the traditional water cannon salute.

The flight was accompanied by the airline Chief executive officer Mr. Ali Al-Hamdany, Head of sales, and representatives of travel and tourism companies, and it was welcomed in Rafic Hariri International Airport by the Head of Lebanese civil aviation Eng. Mohamed Shehabulddin, the head of Air transport department Eng Carl Rizk, the President of the research and study department Dr. Angel Awaad, and the president of New plaza tours Mr. Fawaz Fawaz, and representatives from the press and media. Ali Al-Hamdany, the Chief executive officer of Fly Baghdad, said: "The airline follows the low cost model that provides world class services at affordable prices." The company will initially operate two flights a week to Beirut, to become three flights next month, then daily flights beginning of the new summer season. " Al-Hamdany continued "The city of Beirut represents an important destination for the Iraqi traveler, both in terms of work, tourism and for residence, which makes it desirable destination for the Iraqi traveler"

