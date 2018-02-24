First global digital addressing system gets deployed onto the blockchain

Naviaddress, the first global digital addressing system being deployed onto the blockchain, which provides users with naviaddresses as unified digital IDs for any places or objects in physical and virtual worlds, announced strategic partnership with The Crypto Capital Group (CCG) – an expert team of private equity professionals from the U.S., Europe and Asia, whom have also been early investors in projects such as WaBi, Qlink, APEX, Matrix, and several other projects. Dmitri Moiseev, CEO of Naviaddress, made a statement: “After many successful events, where NaviAddress was voted #1 on different occasions - we have seen a huge influx of private investors approaching us. For Naviaddress team it is important to select our strategic partners with care and think of the long-term successful development of the project. We feel confident that The Crypto Capital Group will be able to help us on several fronts including the ICO stage, partnerships, networking and more”.

As of January 2018, there are 1.5 million naviaddresses in Naviaddress system, including 1.3 million in the business category; the number of registered active Naviaddress app users exceeded 60 000 people. Naviaddress addressing system can be used via web or mobile applications (iOS and Android). Naviaddress integrated its addressing system with UBER in 2016. In 2017 we signed the Strategic Partnership Agreement with Booking.com. As the result, the Naviaddress team created 1.3 MM standard and 1,327 'premium' (1 – 5 digits) naviaddresses for hotels and properties, aggregated by Booking.com. In December 2017 Naviaddress signed LOI with DPD (https://www.dpd.com) and the pilot integration project was launched in the beginning of February 2018. Alfa version of the platform on the blockchain is up and being tested now. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable 4 billion people in the world living without addresses to obtain and share digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses (AliBaba, Amazon, etc.).

Advertisement