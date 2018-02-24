First global digital addressing system gets deployed onto the blockchain
Naviaddress, the first global digital addressing system being deployed onto the blockchain, which provides users with naviaddresses as unified digital IDs for any places or objects in physical and virtual worlds, announced strategic partnership with The Crypto Capital Group (CCG) – an expert team of private equity professionals from the U.S., Europe and Asia, whom have also been early investors in projects such as WaBi, Qlink, APEX, Matrix, and several other projects.
Dmitri Moiseev, CEO of Naviaddress, made a statement: “After many successful events, where NaviAddress was voted #1 on different occasions - we have seen a huge influx of private investors approaching us. For Naviaddress team it is important to select our strategic partners with care and think of the long-term successful development of the project. We feel confident that The Crypto Capital Group will be able to help us on several fronts including the ICO stage, partnerships, networking and more”.
Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable 4 billion people in the world living without addresses to obtain and share digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses (AliBaba, Amazon, etc.).
Naviaddress falls into the category of blockchain ID management systems that will simplify the way transactions are conducted with online retailers, delivery and other businesses as well as with each other - without compromising privacy or security. Today, 20% and up to 80% of addresses in developed and developing countries respectively are not verified from the first time due to mistakes in address spelling, address verification and “last mile” navigation problems. Naviaddress makes it possible to provide accurate locations for e-retail and delivery services.
Naviaddress disrupts the traditional addressing system by giving users a convenient and fast way to replace their impractical and lengthy physical postal address with a naviaddress, which is a short, easy-to-memorize and communicate sequence of digits. It may also be able to function as “a smart address” because users can assign and store relevant information such as “last mile” navigation (embedded geographical coordinates, physical address, hours of operation, route description, photos and other relevant information), which makes it also easier to find complicated, remote locations or newly built structures.
International tourists and expats remained inaccessible for local hotels, cafes and restaurants. This result in lost sales. Naviaddress will provide authentication and easy last mile navigation for local HoReCa and retail outlets due to only digits, no language-specific, digital address, which is easy to find, share and communicate.
Naviaddress co-founders Mikhail Gamzin and Dmitri Moiseev have vast experience in entrepreneurship, venture financing, technological innovations and product development. Together they have built and sold businesses for cumulative value of 240 million USD. The top members of the team have 15+ years of management and business experience in technology b2b and b2c businesses in such industries as IT, telecommunications, clean tech, smartphones, VC investment management.
The project raised 2,5 million US dollars funding from private investors in 2015 – 2016. Naviaddress team is committed to raise 20 million USD in Q1 2018 through ICO for funding of address platform migration to blockchain and further global rollout. The ICO is scheduled for March 1, 03:00 pm CET. As of today, the project sold 186 MM NVTs during pre-ICO stage or c. 47% out of all 400M NVTs allocated for ICO contributors.
Find out more www.naviaddress.io. Join Naviaddress community in Telegram (https://t.me/Naviaddress) today!
Media Contact (Middle East):
Mohanned Halawani
E: mohanned@crypto-pr.io
M: +971 55 467 2990