First Motors signs a fleet deal with capital municipality - Kingdom of Bahrain
Manama, Bahrain: First Motors, the exclusive distributor of Hyundai vehicles in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced that it handed over a fleet of Hyundai Water Tanker Trucks, with a capacity of 4200 gallons each, to the Capital Municipality, of the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning in the Kingdom of Bahrain, to strengthen its existing fleet with premium trucks of an internationally acclaimed quality.
First Motors, part of Al Zayani Investments group, is fully committed to demonstrate to the Bahrain market that Hyundai is the brand that represents unique value for money without compromise. Their confidence in Hyundai is demonstrated through their sensational Lifetime Warranty that is offered on the entire range of Hyundai passenger and commercial vehicles.
