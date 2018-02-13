'First Aid Training' for Mental Health at The LightHouse Arabia

With working hours increasingly becoming lost to mental health crises, the importance of recognizing and managing the signs and symptoms of such amongst colleagues and staff is greater than ever.

Global awareness of mental health issues and its impact on both self and society has never been more prevalent. In a high speed, modern world, self-care and productivity can be at risk when both individuals and organizations fail to recognize the need for managing mental and emotional challenges within themselves or their workforce.

Mental Health First Aid Training is the equivalent of physical first aid training, but for mental health. It equips individuals and organizations with the skills needed to identify and assist someone who is developing a mental health challenge or experiencing a mental health crisis such as panic attacks, bouts of depression and anxiety, thoughts of self- harm, and addictions. These issues can be a result of difficulties with expatriate adjustment, work or school-related stress, relationship difficulties, financial problems, and the after-effects of trauma or bereavement, to name a few. Just as with physical first aid, in all situations the goal is to provide support until appropriate professional help can be arranged.

Advertisement

The central aim of the course is to improve the Mental Health Literacy (MHL) of individuals and organizations, defined as the ability to be sensitively aware and respond with skill to people experiencing mental and emotional challenges, and facilitate appropriate action.

The training is delivered by members from The LightHouse Arabia’s team of over 25 psychologists and psychiatrists, who have received their education and training in the USA, UK, Europe, South Africa and Australia, and have extensive experience working with individuals and groups across a wide range of mental health issues.

Two Upcoming Courses

Registration at: www.lighthousearabia.com/events

Mental Health First Aid Training Suitable for Managers, HR Professionals, and Individuals working in Education, Healthcare and the Public Sector. It is also appropriate for anyone from the general public wanting to be equipped to provide this type of support. Course Dates: 4-Part Course February 28th, March 7th, 14th & 21st Timings: 5.30pm – 8.30pm 3-hour sessions (12 hrs total) Investment: AED 1,550 per person

*Fees are exclusive of 5% VAT *CME/CPD Credit Points*: Healthcare providers will receive credit points from DHA (no. credits TBC). *Participants will receive a certificate of accreditation upon completion of the course. Adolescent Mental Health First Aid Training Suitable for parents, teachers, sports coaches and youth workers. It is ideal for adults working or living with adolescents (12 – 18 years old), though also relevant for those helping people who are a little younger or older. Course Dates: 4-Part Course February 26th, March 5th, 12th & 19th Timings: 5pm – 8.30pm 3.5-hour sessions (14 hrs total) Investment: AED 1,550 per person

*Fees are exclusive of 5% VAT *Participants will receive a certificate of accreditation upon completion of the course.

Informational Session

For those interested, there will be a free-of-charge Mental Health First Aid Informational Session taking place on Monday, 12th February from 10am - 11.30am or Tuesday, 13th February from 6pm - 7.30pm at The LightHouse Arabia – Center for Wellbeing located at 821 Al Wasl Road, Al Safa 2, Dubai. At this session, attendees will learn about the training objectives for Mental Health First Aid, and how it impacts on relationships, community and organizations. This informational session will include an overview of what Mental Health First Aid entails, why it is important and relevant for you to be accredited, what are the key and powerful benefits of MHFA training and a Q&A discussion.

To learn more and sign up for The LightHouse Arabia’s Mental Health First Aid Informational Session and/or Training Courses, please visit the website www.lighthousearabia.com/events where you will be able to register. Alternatively, you can call +971 (0) 4 380 2088 or email events@lighthousearabia.com. Attendance at the informational session is free, and the investment for the Training Course (4 sessions total) is AED 1,550 per person (excludes 5% VAT) and is inclusive of certificate of completion and CME/CPD Credit Points from DHA for healthcare providers (no. of credits TBC). Complimentary valet parking is available.

The LightHouse Arabia is leading the way in promoting the wellbeing of the Middle East and you can find out more by visiting www.lighthousearabia.com.

About The LightHouse Arabia:

The LightHouse Arabia is a community mental health and wellbeing center providing quality psychological and psychiatric care to children, adults, couples and families. Located in central Dubai, The LightHouse brings together an international team of 25 licensed psychologists and psychiatrists offering a range of treatments. The LightHouse is also home to the Raymee Grief Center, which provides free grief support services to anyone living in the UAE. Dually licensed by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and the Community Development Authority (CDA), The LightHouse was founded in 2011 by clinical psychologists Dr. Saliha Afridi and Dr. Tara Wyne, whose shared vision and mission is to make the region happier and healthier.

For Media Information, please contact:

Natasha Hatherall-Shawe

TishTash PR

T: +971 (0)553100896

E: natasha@tishtash.com

© Press Release 2018