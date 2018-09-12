Fine Hygienic Holding welcomes New Chief Tissue Category

Amman, Jordan: Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of hygienic paper products, is proud to announce the newest member of its leadership team, Andrea Janjua. Andrea will be joining the Fine family as Chief Tissue Category, bringing with her a wealth of experience in marketing that will certainly make her a valuable addition to the company’s strong and diverse executive staff. Having earned her stripes working with some of the world’s largest companies and most recognizable brands, Andrea is an extraordinary and capable business leader, and the right person to drive positive change and development at Fine. While working with Procter & Gamble over the past 11 years, Andrea led the marketing and development of some of the world’s best-known brands, such as Always, Tide, and Gillette, raising their brand profiles and consistently exceeding revenue and market share goals. Innovative and entrepreneurial, Andrea specializes in building brands, maintaining highly motivated teams, and achieving concrete, positive business results in a world of constant change and volatility.

A native of Romania’s Transylvania region, Andrea has worked in markets around the world, managing companies and brands across Europe, the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa. She speaks seven languages, and spends her free time teaching Vinyasa yoga to children and pre/post-natal mothers.

Advertisement