Fine Hygienic Holding welcomes New Chief Tissue Category
Amman, Jordan: Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of hygienic paper products, is proud to announce the newest member of its leadership team, Andrea Janjua. Andrea will be joining the Fine family as Chief Tissue Category, bringing with her a wealth of experience in marketing that will certainly make her a valuable addition to the company’s strong and diverse executive staff.
Having earned her stripes working with some of the world’s largest companies and most recognizable brands, Andrea is an extraordinary and capable business leader, and the right person to drive positive change and development at Fine. While working with Procter & Gamble over the past 11 years, Andrea led the marketing and development of some of the world’s best-known brands, such as Always, Tide, and Gillette, raising their brand profiles and consistently exceeding revenue and market share goals. Innovative and entrepreneurial, Andrea specializes in building brands, maintaining highly motivated teams, and achieving concrete, positive business results in a world of constant change and volatility.
A native of Romania’s Transylvania region, Andrea has worked in markets around the world, managing companies and brands across Europe, the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa. She speaks seven languages, and spends her free time teaching Vinyasa yoga to children and pre/post-natal mothers.
“It is a great honor to have Andrea joining our team – her reputation and proven track record demonstrate that she is absolutely the right person for the job,” said FHH CEO James Michael Lafferty. “She has demonstrated her role as an industry leader time and again, and with her talent and experience we will continue to elevate the profile of our brands, developing our business across numerous markets and cementing our place as an industry leader. Andrea also strengthens the diversity of our leadership team even further, and we are proud to see the Fine family grow more varied and robust. I would like to welcome Andrea to the team, and we all look forward to accomplishing great things with her.”
-Ends-
About Fine Hygienic Holding:
Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), the MENA region’s leading manufacturer of hygienic products, serves consumers in more than 75 countries around the world. With its commitment to becoming “the shining star of the Arab FMCG business world,” FHH focuses on sustainability, state-of-the-art production processes, pioneering CSR programs, and award-winning products. The company offers a diverse array of products including facial tissues enhanced with a touch of real cotton, napkins, kitchen towels, toilet paper, baby diapers, adult briefs, jumbo rolls, as well as away-from-home products to accommodate all types of private and public institutions.© Press Release 2018
