FinTech Abu Dhabi hosts first dedicated bootcamp day - officially for start-ups

Around 300 participants attended the day-long Bootcamp, launched exclusively for FinTech start-ups, which saw university students, banking institutions, global accelerators, investors and potential customers come together to network and absorb a variety of strategic topics relevant to their growth journey, from ‘Legal 101 for Start-ups’ to ‘FinTech Investing.’

Abu Dhabi, UAE : Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the award-winning International Financial Centre in Abu Dhabi, today hosted its first ever Bootcamp Day as part of annual Fintech Abu Dhabi 2018. The event was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, for the second consecutive year.

The Bootcamp participants were also able to interact with ADGM Reglab Firms, and of which, 10 out of 26 firms are showcasing their cutting-edge solutions to re-imagine how firms trade cross-border, receive credit, and make payments in both conventional and Islamic finance. Their solutions aim to address the real needs of the SME sector and the economy. Under the support of ADGM Reglab, the start-ups are now live-testing their solutions with clients under regulatory supervision.

Richard Teng, Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority, ADGM also announced that ADGM is on the board of advisers for the recently launched MENA FinTech Association, an industry-led not-for-profit organisation. MENA FinTech Association is established to champion the interest of the FinTech community and its members include start-ups, corporates, professionals and technology firms. The Association has also established bridges with global FinTech associations from more than 16 countries creating an international and inclusive ecosystem.

FinTech Abu Dhabi Bootcamp is the pre-cursor to the FinTech Abu Dhabi Summit, which takes place tomorrow (Monday 17th September) at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Abu Dhabi.

