24 December, 2017
Filipinos flying to Dubai to enjoy better travel experiences, new high-tech airline services
The Philippines’ largest carrier launches two new innovations in time for the holiday peak season
Latest platforms streamline airport operations and provide additional booking support
Expats coming back to the UAE after the holiday season among the first to experience the new services
Dubai, UAE - Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest carrier, has launched new customer service innovations, just in time for the yuletide peak season when thousands of Filipinos are either coming home or flying out for the holidays.
CEB is investing over AED 4.4 million per year over the next five years to significantly improve customer service by implementing innovative customer-facing Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solutions. These solutions are now running to improve airport operations, and to make online booking services more convenient for passengers.
Several thousand Filipinos from Dubai have flown home for the festive season via CEB. Set to return to the UAE soon, these passengers will be among the first customers who will be experiencing the airline’s new service at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).
Michael Ivan Shau, Vice President for Airport Services of Cebu Pacific, said: “As we expand our fleet and route network, there’s also been a substantial focus on improving customer experience. While Cebu Pacific will continue to be a low-cost carrier, we recognise the need to ensure our passengers have a good experience flying with us.”
“With the staggering investments in place, CEB assures its customers that the ground-breaking enhancements in operations will not translate into higher fares but are in fact the airline’s way of thanking its customers for their continued patronage,” Shau explained.
Advertisement
Avoid check-in queues with the Max Airport platform
CEB’s new service called Max Airport is a digital platform that allows the airline’s Philippine airport personnel to remotely check-in passengers, assign seats, facilitate payment for baggage and other ancillary services, and even print boarding passes.
The MAX Airport suite, which is installed on iPads, is now being used by CEB ground staff at the NAIA Terminals 3 and 4, in time for the expected surge of passengers during the yuletide season. All 36 other domestic destinations of CEB have already been equipped with the remote check-in devices.
“The increasing number of travelers is outpacing current airport capacity and infrastructure. It is imperative we invest in technology and streamline processes to improve passenger throughput at check-in and lessen the pain points for our customers. The remote check-in devices are designed so that passengers can complete check-in procedures without ever having to fall in line at the counters,” Shau said.
“As MAX Airport speeds up the necessary steps, the airline’s on-time performance is also expected to improve, thus reducing the occurrences of flight delays caused by these time-consuming procedures,” he added.
MAX Airport is a product of Levarti Ltd, a leading global developer of web-based and mobile platforms for the airline industry. MAX Airport is part of an entire suite of mobile and desktop applications that are conveniently linked with the carrier’s internal systems.
In the coming months, CEB will integrate the rest of the Levarti MAX suite into its operations. These include MAX Ops, designed to better manage disrupted flights and assist affected passengers; and MAX Ramp, which improves turn-around time by delivering real-time airport, flight and operational information to all personnel.
Learn about visa requirements instantly with TravelDoc
Travellers can now instantly check travel requirements and restrictions to their destination of choice as they book their flights on the CEB website.
“What used to be a tedious work of researching and verifying whether or not one can or cannot go to a destination now takes just one click on our website,” Shau said.
TravelDoc, a software created by the Dutch aviation security services firm ICTS, features a comprehensive Travel Document Rule Library that displays each country's immigration, health and safety, and customs rules. Its key functionalities include a clear “Go or No Go” indication, along with clear instructions on the documents needed and real-time online updates of travel information.
With this new tool on the CEB website, which can be accessed through the “Plan Trip” section, customers are readily informed of what they have to know and prepare prior to booking their flights. Since TravelDoc is updated real-time, any advisories, restrictions and changes in rules also show up right away.
On top of it being a useful tool for online booking, the software allows check-in agents to check documentation and restrictions instantly; thus cutting the time needed to verify travel requirements.
Customer service has always been CEB’s priority
Beyond year-round low fares and promotions such as the “Piso Fare,” Cebu Pacific has introduced product innovations that offer greater convenience, value and choice for customers through the years.
These include web and mobile check-in, self-serve check-in kiosks and a new in-flight menu. The carrier has also set up a Customer Command Center—one of the first airlines in Asia to do so—to better respond to customer concerns and feedback; monitor customer sentiment; and provide real-time updates.
CEB is also the first to have invested in disabled passenger lifts, allowing persons with disabilities (PWDs) and persons with reduced mobility (PRMs) to board and deplane safely, easily and more comfortably.
The carrier set a AED 1.9 Billion capital expenditure for 2017, the bulk of which was earmarked for fleet expansion. From January to September 2017, CEB has flown 14.9 Million passengers on over 500 flights a week to 25 international and 37 domestic destinations.
About Cebu Air:
Cebu Air Inc. is the largest carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry, offering its low-cost services to more destinations and routes with higher flight frequency within the Philippines than any other airline. CEB currently offers flights to a total of 37 domestic and 25 international destinations, operating an extensive network across Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and the US. Its 59-strong fleet is comprised of one Airbus A319, 35 Airbus A320, eight Airbus A330, eight ATR 72-500 and seven ATR 72-600. Between 2017 and 2022, CEB expects delivery of 7 more brand-new Airbus A321ceo, 32 Airbus A321neo and nine ATR 72-600 aircraft.
For bookings and inquiries, guests can visit www.cebupacificair.com or call the reservation hotlines (+632)7020-888 or (+6332)230-8888. The latest seat sales can be found on CEB’s official Twitter (@CebuPacificAir) and Facebook pages.
Guests may also download the Cebu Pacific official mobile app on the App Store and Google Play.
For media inquiries, please contact:
One Carlo Diaz
PR Executive
Mobile: 056 627 1875
Email: one@newperspectivemedia.com © Press Release 2017
CEB’s new service called Max Airport is a digital platform that allows the airline’s Philippine airport personnel to remotely check-in passengers, assign seats, facilitate payment for baggage and other ancillary services, and even print boarding passes.
The MAX Airport suite, which is installed on iPads, is now being used by CEB ground staff at the NAIA Terminals 3 and 4, in time for the expected surge of passengers during the yuletide season. All 36 other domestic destinations of CEB have already been equipped with the remote check-in devices.
“The increasing number of travelers is outpacing current airport capacity and infrastructure. It is imperative we invest in technology and streamline processes to improve passenger throughput at check-in and lessen the pain points for our customers. The remote check-in devices are designed so that passengers can complete check-in procedures without ever having to fall in line at the counters,” Shau said.
“As MAX Airport speeds up the necessary steps, the airline’s on-time performance is also expected to improve, thus reducing the occurrences of flight delays caused by these time-consuming procedures,” he added.
MAX Airport is a product of Levarti Ltd, a leading global developer of web-based and mobile platforms for the airline industry. MAX Airport is part of an entire suite of mobile and desktop applications that are conveniently linked with the carrier’s internal systems.
In the coming months, CEB will integrate the rest of the Levarti MAX suite into its operations. These include MAX Ops, designed to better manage disrupted flights and assist affected passengers; and MAX Ramp, which improves turn-around time by delivering real-time airport, flight and operational information to all personnel.
Learn about visa requirements instantly with TravelDoc
Travellers can now instantly check travel requirements and restrictions to their destination of choice as they book their flights on the CEB website.
“What used to be a tedious work of researching and verifying whether or not one can or cannot go to a destination now takes just one click on our website,” Shau said.
TravelDoc, a software created by the Dutch aviation security services firm ICTS, features a comprehensive Travel Document Rule Library that displays each country's immigration, health and safety, and customs rules. Its key functionalities include a clear “Go or No Go” indication, along with clear instructions on the documents needed and real-time online updates of travel information.
With this new tool on the CEB website, which can be accessed through the “Plan Trip” section, customers are readily informed of what they have to know and prepare prior to booking their flights. Since TravelDoc is updated real-time, any advisories, restrictions and changes in rules also show up right away.
On top of it being a useful tool for online booking, the software allows check-in agents to check documentation and restrictions instantly; thus cutting the time needed to verify travel requirements.
Customer service has always been CEB’s priority
Beyond year-round low fares and promotions such as the “Piso Fare,” Cebu Pacific has introduced product innovations that offer greater convenience, value and choice for customers through the years.
These include web and mobile check-in, self-serve check-in kiosks and a new in-flight menu. The carrier has also set up a Customer Command Center—one of the first airlines in Asia to do so—to better respond to customer concerns and feedback; monitor customer sentiment; and provide real-time updates.
CEB is also the first to have invested in disabled passenger lifts, allowing persons with disabilities (PWDs) and persons with reduced mobility (PRMs) to board and deplane safely, easily and more comfortably.
The carrier set a AED 1.9 Billion capital expenditure for 2017, the bulk of which was earmarked for fleet expansion. From January to September 2017, CEB has flown 14.9 Million passengers on over 500 flights a week to 25 international and 37 domestic destinations.
About Cebu Air:
Cebu Air Inc. is the largest carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry, offering its low-cost services to more destinations and routes with higher flight frequency within the Philippines than any other airline. CEB currently offers flights to a total of 37 domestic and 25 international destinations, operating an extensive network across Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and the US. Its 59-strong fleet is comprised of one Airbus A319, 35 Airbus A320, eight Airbus A330, eight ATR 72-500 and seven ATR 72-600. Between 2017 and 2022, CEB expects delivery of 7 more brand-new Airbus A321ceo, 32 Airbus A321neo and nine ATR 72-600 aircraft.
For bookings and inquiries, guests can visit www.cebupacificair.com or call the reservation hotlines (+632)7020-888 or (+6332)230-8888. The latest seat sales can be found on CEB’s official Twitter (@CebuPacificAir) and Facebook pages.
Guests may also download the Cebu Pacific official mobile app on the App Store and Google Play.
For media inquiries, please contact:
One Carlo Diaz
PR Executive
Mobile: 056 627 1875
Email: one@newperspectivemedia.com © Press Release 2017