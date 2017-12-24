Filipinos flying to Dubai to enjoy better travel experiences, new high-tech airline services

Dubai, UAE - Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest carrier, has launched new customer service innovations, just in time for the yuletide peak season when thousands of Filipinos are either coming home or flying out for the holidays.CEB is investing over AED 4.4 million per year over the next five years to significantly improve customer service by implementing innovative customer-facing Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solutions. These solutions are now running to improve airport operations, and to make online booking services more convenient for passengers.Several thousand Filipinos from Dubai have flown home for the festive season via CEB. Set to return to the UAE soon, these passengers will be among the first customers who will be experiencing the airline’s new service at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).Michael Ivan Shau, Vice President for Airport Services of Cebu Pacific, said: “As we expand our fleet and route network, there’s also been a substantial focus on improving customer experience. While Cebu Pacific will continue to be a low-cost carrier, we recognise the need to ensure our passengers have a good experience flying with us.”“With the staggering investments in place, CEB assures its customers that the ground-breaking enhancements in operations will not translate into higher fares but are in fact the airline’s way of thanking its customers for their continued patronage,” Shau explained.