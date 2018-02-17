Fifty QIB "Misk Account" Savers Crowned Winners

Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading Islamic Bank, awarded 50 lucky “Misk” Savings Account winners a prize worth QR 10,000 over the last 10 weeks. The Misk account grants a total of 230 savers QR 10,000 throughout the year and one lucky saver a grand prize worth QR 1,000,000.

The latest five winners from this week’s draw are: Rowdha Mohamed, Mucharun Sumartono, Sada Jalil, Ahmad Al-Abdulla, and Hassan Aqeel.