Fifty QIB "Misk Account" Savers Crowned Winners

Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading Islamic Bank, awarded 50 lucky “Misk” Savings Account winners a prize worth QR 10,000 over the last 10 weeks. The Misk account grants a total of 230 savers QR 10,000 throughout the year and one lucky saver a grand prize worth QR 1,000,000.
The latest five winners from this week’s draw are: Rowdha Mohamed, Mucharun Sumartono, Sada Jalil, Ahmad Al-Abdulla, and Hassan Aqeel.
Customers who open a Misk Savings Account have the chance to win exciting prizes on a weekly basis. Every week, five winners from the Misk account holders are announced every week after a random draw that takes place in the presence of an official representative from the Ministry of Economy and Commerce and QIB
representatives. In November 2018, one lucky customer will win the grand prize of QR 1,000,000.
“We would like to congratulate the Misk Account winners we have so far, and encourage our customers to save more and get the chance to be the next lucky winners! ” said D. Anand, QIB’s Personal Banking Group General Manager, “Misk Savings Account encourages our customers to save more in anticipation of their future needs and aspirations while meeting current financial needs and lifestyle.”
All Qatari citizens and residents are eligible to open a Misk Account for themselves or their minor children. A minimum of QR 2,000 is required to open the account, with customers having to maintain a minimum monthly balance of QR 10,000 to be eligible for the weekly draws. To qualify for the grand prize draw, the customer must open the account three months prior to the draw and maintain a minimum of QR 10,000 for each of these months. Every additional QR 10,000 earns the customer one more chance in the draw. When opening a Misk Account, customers will also receive a free debit card, as well as access to QIB
’s new Mobile Banking App and the internet banking platform.
For more information about opening a Misk Savings Account, please visit: www.qib.com.qa/en-MiskAccount
