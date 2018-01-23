Fertility Clinics are breaking new ground at Arab Health 2018

Part of the Harley Street Medical Area, the Harley Street Fertility Clinic is supported by a team of specialist consultants in the fields of fertility, gynaecology and urology, who offer advice and treatments in all aspects of assisted conception, gynaecology, endoscopic surgery and male infertility.

Harley Street Fertility Clinic will be at Arab Health 2018 to highlight the extensive range of fertility services they can offer Middle Eastern families trying to conceive.

Speaking about fertility in the Middle East, Dr Geetha Venkat, founder of the Harley Street Fertility Clinic, said: “The issue of infertility within the Middle East is a complex subject.”

The clinic provides comprehensive assistance to couples who are not able to conceive on their own. This ranges from simple techniques such as timing intercourse and inducing ovulation, through to more advanced treatments such as in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and IVF/ICSI using a sperm or egg donor or surrogacy.

“Whilst the medical speciality of assisted conception has developed and more advanced techniques have emerged to treat couples struggling to conceive, cultural attitudes towards infertility still prove to be a barrier to couples who need to seek help to start a family.”

Dr Venkat, an obstetrician, gynaecologist and consultant IVF specialist with over 25 years’ experience, explains that with education, attitudes in the Middle East are changing.

“There are more couples than ever coming forward to seek treatment and specialist fertility clinics are being established and growing within the region,” she added.

“Treatments are becoming more accessible and success rates are increasing. It is important that couples explore their options to ensure they are supported and helped through these issues to address any infertility problems. We can offer discrete consultations with female specialists to make sure patients feel comfortable throughout the treatment process.”

One of the common problems facing couples trying to conceive in the Middle East is polycystic Ovary Syndrome, which is a very common gynaecological problem within the UAE and GCC region.

Obesity and lifestyle is also a common problem of infertility, which In line with global trends, fertility problems are on the rise in the GCC and UAE region and lifestyle is one of the key contributors to this increase.

Dr Venkat added: “Middle Eastern culture traditionally dictates that couples produce large families. The pressure therefore exerted on a couple, and more specifically the woman, when conception is not readily achieved is immense. The stress in turn produces a negative field of energy within the body which hinders a couple’s chances of a successful pregnancy. In some cases, this can also lead to comfort eating which will again exacerbate any underlying conditions such as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.”

Harley Street Fertility Clinic is located within Harley Street Medical Area, London - an area famed for its medical excellence in treating complex and life-threatening conditions. The area, managed by long-term landlord The Howard de Walden Estate, brings together a community of world renowned medical professionals.

The Arab Health Exhibition & Congress is taking place from 29th January to the 1st February 2018, at the Dubai Convention and Exhibition Centre. Dr Venkat and her team will be at exhibition to discuss the issue of the fertility across the Middle East. They will be located on the Harley Street Medical Area stand on the UK Pavilion (Stand H7E30).

More info about Harley Street Medical Area

The Howard de Walden Estate is the guardian of the Harley Street Medical Area and has been supporting and nurturing medical excellence in this historic part of London for 200 years. The Harley Street Medical Area is a collective of hospitals, clinics and specialists who deliver outstanding patient care through pioneering treatments and cutting-edge technologies. The Harley Street Medical Area has over 5000 medical specialists and over 250 clinics working within 92 acres of Marylebone, central London. The Harley Street Medical Area brings together a community of medical professionals who provide access to the best medical treatments and services in the world and are at the forefront of advancing global medical practices, in the City of London.



