Federal Tax Authority says registration for VAT continues and calls for commitment of businesses to avoid fines

Abu Dhabi: The Federal Tax Authority has urged business sectors to complete all their registration requirements for Value Added Tax (VAT) purposes, commending the commitment and high turnout in the registration process. The FTA confirmed that the registration process is continuing and other businesses that did not register to date should register immediately to avoid fines and legal proceedings.

The Authority also stressed the importance of completing all registration requirements, and obtaining a tax registration number TRN as well as to carefully review it and ensure its flawlessness before submitting, as faulty data could lead to the rejection of the application.

The FTA has urged natural and legal persons doing business in the UAE with taxable supplies and imports of goods and services that exceeded AED375,000 over the previous 12 months or coming 30 days to register for VAT. Taxable supplies are identified as all supplies of goods and services made that are not exempt, as well as imports of goods and services.

Businesses are required to validate their entitlement to request for an Exception from VAT registration, which means that all their supplies must be zero rated, if not, the application will be sent back to registrant for amendments, which might delay the process of receiving a TRN.

Registration is available 24/7 through the Federal Tax Authority’s website. Businesses are required to visit the website www.tax.gov.ae , select the e-Services portal, sign up and create an account. Once the email has been verified, they can log in and register.

The FTA has called on businesses to provide accurate information and make sure they enter it properly into the application form. To complete the registration process, scanned documents must be attached, including the business or trade license, passport/Emirates ID (for UAE residents) of the manager or owner of the business, and the authorized signatory (if the signatory is not the manager him/herself), as well as proof of authorization for the manager or signatory (e.g. articles of association, power of attorney attested by notary, etc.).

More information can be found in the Legislation and Guides sections, on the FTA website.

