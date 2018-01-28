Federal Tax Authority: Tax Registration Number Authorises All Trade Activities
Abu Dhabi – The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has confirmed that businesses are not required to present a tax certificate in order to conduct their commercial activities and can simply use their Tax Registration Number (TRN).
In a statement issued today (January 27, 2018), the Authority called on all businesses and stakeholders in the UAE to carry out commercial or other transactions using TRNs provided by businesses, urging them not to require tax certificates in order to ensure smooth operations and minimise disruption of work.
The Federal Tax Authority noted that businesses that submitted their registration applications after the deadline set by the Authority last December were given provisional TRNs to allow them to conduct business and comply with their tax obligations. These businesses, however, are required to complete their tax registration and provide the authority with all required documents and rectify any pending errors.