Federal Tax Authority Organises Two Training Workshops for Inspectors of Economic Departments in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Dubai – As part of its efforts to raise awareness on VAT procedures for business sectors, the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) organised two training workshops for the inspectors of the economic departments in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The two workshops aimed to educate inspectors on VAT regulations within various sectors, and to educate them with regards to the criteria that should be taken into consideration when inspecting businesses, in an effort to protect consumers rights and to ensure all businesses comply to tax procedures in order to prevent tax violations.

The workshops introduced participants to basic tax principles, VAT treatment to different sectors. Attendees explored VAT procedures, requirements of tax invoices and how to verify them, FAQs and common mistakes related to tax invoices. His Excellency Khalid Al Bustani, FTA Director General, said: “Raising awareness among related government entities is a key objective for the Authority – one that educates the market around the tax system implemented in the UAE based on international best practices. Furthermore, spreading awareness helps to detect violations and protect society from unjustified price increases as VAT goes into effect.”

