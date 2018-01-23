Federal Tax Authority Launches VAT Calculator and Tax Registration Number Verification Service on Website

The new services are part of the Authority’s efforts to protect consumers and prevent any attempts at price manipulation and profiteering. Abu Dhabi: – The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has launched a Tax Registration Number (TRN) verification service on its website, where consumers can check the authenticity of tax invoices and ensure that the merchants and service providers issuing them are registered with the FTA.

The Authority also debuted the VAT Calculator, which allows consumers and service recipients to instantly calculate the Value Added Tax (VAT) due on their purchases of goods or services. This, in turn, makes it possible for the public to remain aware of their rights and ensures full transparency. Sarah Al-Habshi, Director of Tax Compliance and Enforcement at the Federal Tax Authority, said that the new services were part of the Authority’s efforts to protect consumers and prevent any attempts at price manipulation as the UAE tax system goes into effect. These services support and facilitate the Authority’s efforts to monitor markets in collaboration with relevant authorities and stakeholders.

