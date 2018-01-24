Federal Tax Authority: Business Sector Highly Cooperative on VAT Regulations

The FTA held an introductory workshop for shipping, customs clearance sectors, attended by more than 670 specialists in the field. Dubai,– The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) reported a high level of responsiveness and cooperation from the shipping, customs clearance, logistics sectors with regulations surrounding the implementation of Value Added Tax (VAT), which came into effect on January 1, 2018.

The FTA made the announcement during an introductory workshop that tackled the anticipated effects of VAT on internal and external trade in the UAE, and to discuss solutions to ensure a smooth implementation of the tax system. The workshop was attended by nearly 670 experts and stakeholders from sectors dealing with freight forwarders, customs clearance companies, logistics companies. The seminar reviewed the procedures to implement VAT, as well as services and technical support provided by the FTA to assist taxpayers and ensure a smooth roll-out of tax laws and regulations. The workshop is the third of its kind for these sectors, and is part of the FTA’s comprehensive awareness campaign targeting all business sectors with an integrated package of workshops and seminars across all seven emirates, covering the principles and mechanisms of applying VAT and Excise Tax in the UAE.

