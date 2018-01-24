Federal Tax Authority: Business Sector Highly Cooperative on VAT Regulations
The FTA held an introductory workshop for shipping, customs clearance sectors, attended by more than 670 specialists in the field.
Dubai,– The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) reported a high level of responsiveness and cooperation from the shipping, customs clearance, logistics sectors with regulations surrounding the implementation of Value Added Tax (VAT), which came into effect on January 1, 2018.
The workshop is the third of its kind for these sectors, and is part of the FTA’s comprehensive awareness campaign targeting all business sectors with an integrated package of workshops and seminars across all seven emirates, covering the principles and mechanisms of applying VAT and Excise Tax in the UAE.
During the seminar, the team reviewed the vision and mission of the Federal Tax Authority and its role in facilitating the implementation of Value Added Tax, stressing the importance of cooperation between the FTA and the concerned authorities to successfully implement the tax system in the upcoming period.
Participants in the workshop applauded the FTA for its efforts in raising awareness around the tax system in the UAE, as well as its responsiveness to enquiries from businesses. Attendees called for similar seminars and workshops to be held in the near future to streamline communication and ensure dialogue around the issues that might arise as the tax system goes into effect.
The Federal Tax Authority reiterated its commitment to constant communication with all business sectors to listen to their opinions and discuss solutions to overcome any obstacles that may inhibit the smooth implementation of the UAE tax system, in addition to ensuring that the stated objectives of the new regulations are achieved.
