Farmers income to increase big boost to Make in India programme

While welcoming the budget 2018 presented by Hon’ble Finance Minister, Mr Arun Jaitley, Mr Kamal Vachani, Regional Director, Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC), Group Director, Al Maya Group and Past President, Dubai Chapter of Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) said that the increase in the Customs Duty on mobile phones to 20% is a welcoming steps as this will increase the domestic production and Make in India will get a boost.

Huge allocation for farmers will boost farmers’ income and generate million of new jobs in the rural sector. Allocation of 5.97 lacks crores for Infrastructure will give a boost to upgrade roads and highways in turn will attract more investments in various sectors across the country, informed Mr Kamal Vachani. Setting up of 5 lacks hotspots in rural areas will get an easy access to internet by rural population, added Mr Kamal Vachani.



