FarEye launches its Delivery Experience Suite - 'Delight'
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: FarEye, a leading global digital logistics platform today announced the launch of its Delivery Experience Suite – ‘Delight’ that helps businesses increase their Delivery Happiness Score – the ultimate measure of customer success. It enables businesses to provide a seamless and personalized experience to the customers.
FarEye is a leader in B2C logistics technology and is widely used by global giants like Walmart, DHL, Noon and Amway. In the face of volatile, accelerated change and rising customer demands, supply chain and logistics companies are under extreme pressure to maintain or improve current levels of performance. 66% of shoppers buy goods from one retailer in preference to another because of more appealing delivery services offered. It is more evident than ever that with evolving customer expectations a superior delivery experience that offers live tracking, personalization, and customization of deliveries becomes imperative. The suite helps companies in transforming customer engagement and experience.
- Uberized tracking & real-time feedback
- Customers receive a tracking link along with the estimated time of delivery offering them a real-time view of the courier. Once delivery is done, they receive a link for sharing instant feedback.
- Connect & Deliver
- Using the live tracking link of their parcel, customers can call or send text messages to the courier about preferred delivery requirements – for instance, leaving the parcel at the reception, dropping parcel with the neighbors, door-bell not working or any reason that is making the delivery stressful.
- Customized delivery location & time
- Customers receive a message with the estimated time of arrival of their parcel, which also carries a link for rescheduling. With just a few clicks, customers can change the date, time and place of delivery.
- Seamless brand experience
- Consistent brand logo on all the touch points with the customer irrespective of the multiple partners involved in the parcel delivery cycle.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Kushal Nahata, CEO & Co-founder, FarEye, says, “Delivery happiness score is a metric to measure the overall effectiveness of your deliveries. While more and more companies understand that providing a great customer experience is necessary for business growth, many have a long way to go, bringing all the parts together to make it a reality. The bottom line is that companies struggle to get a cohesive, holistic, outside-in view of their customers’ experience and that is where FarEye Delight bridges the gap.”
About FarEye:
FarEye is a SaaS platform, which has two offerings: Last mile delivery (LMD) platform (for operational efficiency) and Supply chain visibility platform for creating reliable & optimized supply chains.
It is a carrier-agnostic platform that can build applications with a simple drag and drop feature, enabling organizations to reduce time to build new processes from quarter(s) to week(s).
FarEye uses data-driven optimization algorithms to help organizations champion operational efficiencies, increase their revenue streams and deliver superior customer experience.
SAIF funded FarEye is enabling digital logistics and continues to grow at an astounding 362% year on year (Deloitte reports). With a presence in more than 20+ countries, FarEye enables digital logistics for the world's largest retailers like Walmart, Future Retail & Amway, and logistics companies like Blue Dart and eCommerce giants like Noon. FarEye executes more than 500 million shipments annually for more than 100+ clients.
After being awarded as the 'Digital Disrupter of the Year' by International Data Corporation (IDC), we have also been recognized by Gartner for our Real-time visibility platform and Vehicle Routing and Scheduling module.
Additional information
Please have a look at the videos to get a better understanding of the features.
