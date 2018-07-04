FarEye launches its Delivery Experience Suite - 'Delight'

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: FarEye, a leading global digital logistics platform today announced the launch of its Delivery Experience Suite – ‘Delight’ that helps businesses increase their Delivery Happiness Score – the ultimate measure of customer success. It enables businesses to provide a seamless and personalized experience to the customers. FarEye is a leader in B2C logistics technology and is widely used by global giants like Walmart, DHL, Noon and Amway. In the face of volatile, accelerated change and rising customer demands, supply chain and logistics companies are under extreme pressure to maintain or improve current levels of performance. 66% of shoppers buy goods from one retailer in preference to another because of more appealing delivery services offered. It is more evident than ever that with evolving customer expectations a superior delivery experience that offers live tracking, personalization, and customization of deliveries becomes imperative. The suite helps companies in transforming customer engagement and experience.

Uberized tracking & real-time feedback

Customers receive a tracking link along with the estimated time of delivery offering them a real-time view of the courier. Once delivery is done, they receive a link for sharing instant feedback. Connect & Deliver

Using the live tracking link of their parcel, customers can call or send text messages to the courier about preferred delivery requirements – for instance, leaving the parcel at the reception, dropping parcel with the neighbors, door-bell not working or any reason that is making the delivery stressful. Customized delivery location & time

Customers receive a message with the estimated time of arrival of their parcel, which also carries a link for rescheduling. With just a few clicks, customers can change the date, time and place of delivery. Seamless brand experience

Consistent brand logo on all the touch points with the customer irrespective of the multiple partners involved in the parcel delivery cycle. FarEye Delight provides superior delivery experience to the customers and increases the first attempt success rate for businesses. It is already in use by enterprises like Blue Dart, Amway, Future Group, Zalora, Noon and many others. The suite comprises of the following four features: Commenting on the launch, Mr. Kushal Nahata, CEO & Co-founder, FarEye, says, “Delivery happiness score is a metric to measure the overall effectiveness of your deliveries. While more and more companies understand that providing a great customer experience is necessary for business growth, many have a long way to go, bringing all the parts together to make it a reality. The bottom line is that companies struggle to get a cohesive, holistic, outside-in view of their customers’ experience and that is where FarEye Delight bridges the gap.”

