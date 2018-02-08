Family Bank in Kenya deploys Acumennet for its Treasury and Risk Management operations

Profile Software, an international financial solutions provider, announced today the successful implementation of Acumennet, the independent treasury solution developed by Login SA, a Profile company, in Family Bank, Kenya. With a branch network of 93 outlets and over 1.8million customers, Family Bank is the 5th largest bank in Kenya experiencing a growing balance sheet and deposit base. The Treasury Department of the bank is very active in the local Inter-bank money market and foreign exchange and is committed to providing superior service and value for money. It offers a broad range of products and services and continuously endeavours to keep its customers updated with the latest developments and trends in the local and global financial markets.

net, the comprehensive Treasury Management system, to effectively support Treasury Department’s growing operations. It will act as the backbone of all treasury transactions, as it includes all dealing systems and ensures reliable STP with real-time interfaces upstream from several trading platforms and downstream to the back office solution. Acumennet covers all financial products, such as MM, FX, securities, repos and customer loans/deposits. Position keeping is efficiently monitored both on interbank deals side (FX position, Bond position) and on customer deals side (real-time upload of all customers orders input nation-wide through the branches and subsequent executions). With the use of Acumennet, the bank will benefit by having a complete view of the exact FX position, making sure intraday and overnight limits are under control. The bank selected and deployed Acumen, the comprehensive Treasury Management system, to effectively support Treasury Department’s growing operations. It will act as the backbone of all treasury transactions, as it includes all dealing systems and ensures reliable STP with real-time interfaces upstream from several trading platforms and downstream to the back office solution. Acumencovers all financial products, such as MM, FX, securities, repos and customer loans/deposits. Position keeping is efficiently monitored both on interbank deals side (FX position, Bond position) and on customer deals side (real-time upload of all customers orders input nation-wide through the branches and subsequent executions). With the use of Acumen, the bank will benefit by having a complete view of the exact FX position, making sure intraday and overnight limits are under control. In addition, Family Bank selected Acumennet Risk Management modules to safeguard the business from counterparty risk, by utilizing the tools available to manage deriving risks, thus preventing any defaults through facilities, like delivery versus payment. Acumennet enables the bank to successfully manage all related risks in the entire trading activities, so as to profitably achieve its business objectives. The bank will experience compliant workflow functionality for credit risk and settlement risk limits with a smooth monitoring of limit utilization.

Advertisement