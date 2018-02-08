Family Bank in Kenya deploys Acumennet for its Treasury and Risk Management operations
Profile Software, an international financial solutions provider, announced today the successful implementation of Acumennet, the independent treasury solution developed by Login SA, a Profile company, in Family Bank, Kenya.
With a branch network of 93 outlets and over 1.8million customers, Family Bank is the 5th largest bank in Kenya experiencing a growing balance sheet and deposit base. The Treasury Department of the bank is very active in the local Inter-bank money market and foreign exchange and is committed to providing superior service and value for money. It offers a broad range of products and services and continuously endeavours to keep its customers updated with the latest developments and trends in the local and global financial markets.
In addition, Family Bank selected Acumennet Risk Management modules to safeguard the business from counterparty risk, by utilizing the tools available to manage deriving risks, thus preventing any defaults through facilities, like delivery versus payment. Acumennet enables the bank to successfully manage all related risks in the entire trading activities, so as to profitably achieve its business objectives. The bank will experience compliant workflow functionality for credit risk and settlement risk limits with a smooth monitoring of limit utilization.
The solution offers Straight Through Processing (STP) with intermediate checking points. It easily integrates with any back-end system, delivering utmost flexibility to the bank for seamless operations and competitive user and customer experience.
