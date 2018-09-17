FVC to focus on strengthening solutions portfolio at Gitex 2018
Dubai, UAE – FVC, a leading value-added-distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, has announced its participation at Gitex 2018 with the aim of expanding its overall solutions portfolio, and with a particular focus on strengthening its reach towards key verticals like hospitality, healthcare and education, among others.
Unified Communication and collaboration deployments have increased in the Middle East, especially among small and medium sized organizations that are realizing the potential of cloud-based services for better business efficiency. Large organizations are enhancing their communication infrastructure to reduce operating costs, increase employee productivity, and provide enhanced customer interactions in addition to improving the speed of communications.
“End user trends such as mobility and BYOD are driving factors for organisations to turn to unified collaboration solutions to complement their digital transformation initiatives,” said K.S Parag, Managing Director, FVC. “Setting up ‘Smart Meeting rooms’ is essential to increase productivity and reduce costs. This is driving demand for advanced solutions which complement voice-only conferencing solutions, and provide a better user experience. Participating at GITEX gives us a perfect platform to bring on-board the best of breed UC and Smart AV solutions to help address partner’s demands for solutions that cater to varying budgets, and to generate awareness and drive penetration for smart collaboration solutions. We also look forward to meet with new and existing partners as well as end-users to understand their businesses and IT challenges, and help develop a synergy with our partner community.”
At GITEX, FVC will also showcase its IT infrastructure and Security portfolio which consists of network monitoring solutions, switching, WAN Optimization and SD-WAN solutions, end-point security, Privileged Access Management, real-time breach detection and prevention solutions. FVC will also seek new vendor alliances to boost its IT infrastructure and security portfolio.
FVC will showcase its FVC services offering that is tailor-made specifically for partners to be able to offer the same high levels of services to their customers. FVC bring across its domain expertise including cloud migration and managed service offering to end-customers through the FVC partner community.
Located in the Event Sector – Cyber Security on stand SR-B2, FVC will be showcasing its key vendors including Polycom, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Barco, SMART, PRYSM, Sony, Logitech, Plantronics, Ribbon Communications, Yealink, Netscout, Extreme Networks and Silverpeak.
About FVC
FVC is a value-added distributor (VAD) that provides tangible solutions across vital areas of enterprise – unified communications, unified collaboration, audio-visuals and information security and advanced networking. With more than a decade of expertise in cross-domain services, FVC has more than 350 world-class enterprise customers in over 50 countries, and extensive industry expertise of more than 100 team members.
