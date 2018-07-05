FSI Middle East wins contract to provide FM software solutions to Al Rajhi Bank
Dubai, UAE: FSI Middle East, the region’s leading facilities management solutions software provider, has been appointed to supply and deliver CAFM software to Al Rajhi Bank located in Saudi Arabia.
The solution will include providing Concept Evolution CAFM and FSI GO Workforce Mobility systems for both Rajhi Bank’s headquarters and their operations buildings based in Riyadh.
Additionally, the CAFM system will allow the bank to manage their subcontractors KPI`s and SLA`s through assessments of subcontractors on their overall scope of works as well as specific elements of delivered maintenance and services.
“In the future Al Rajhi Bank intend to integrate Concept Evolution with their Oracle ERP system, which will allow them to bridge the gap between operations and back of office accounting,” explained Saber Nias, business development manager of FSI Middle East.
“Additionally, they would also like to integrate Concept Evolution with their BMS system to provide them with automatic task generation within Concept Evolution based on the BMS`s runtime monitoring and warnings. For example, when the BMS system reads a runtime on an asset, it will send the data to Concept Evolution what in turn will create a task to conduct maintenance work.”
“We are very excited to be working with Al Rajhi Bank and to be providing them with the region’s leading facilities management software technology and support,” concluded Nias.
About FSI (FM Solutions) Middle East
FSI (FM Solutions) has been developing, designing and implementing Computer Aided Facilities Management (CAFM) software solutions since 1990. Our range of Concept™ systems are widely recognised market leaders in CAFM solutions and FSI is noted for innovation with the marketplace. The heart of each Concept™ system is the Asset Register, this together with comprehensive Planned Maintenance and Helpdesk / Breakdown management functions, is the key to providing complete control of all facilities service providers and task types from within one system.
The operational benefits of FSI’s management platforms are realised across many industry sectors – our clients include real estate developers, asset management companies, hotels, resorts, airports, hospitals, oil & gas companies, insurance companies, manufacturers, banks, governmental bodies and facility management service providers.© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.