FSI Middle East wins contract to provide FM software solutions to Al Rajhi Bank

The solution will include providing Concept Evolution CAFM and FSI GO Workforce Mobility systems for both Rajhi Bank ’s headquarters and their operations buildings based in Riyadh.

Dubai, UAE: FSI Middle East, the region’s leading facilities management solutions software provider, has been appointed to supply and deliver CAFM software to Al Rajhi Bank located in Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, the CAFM system will allow the bank to manage their subcontractors KPI`s and SLA`s through assessments of subcontractors on their overall scope of works as well as specific elements of delivered maintenance and services.

Advertisement

FSI’s Workforce Mobility will also enable Rajhi Bank to efficiently issue tasks from a the centralised CAFM system to their respective supervisors to avoid paper trails, and to accurately record SLA timings, pictures and other factors throughout the lifecycle of a task. The information will automatically feed back to the CAFM system allowing live reporting to be accessed online through the system.

“In the future Al Rajhi Bank intend to integrate Concept Evolution with their Oracle ERP system, which will allow them to bridge the gap between operations and back of office accounting,” explained Saber Nias, business development manager of FSI Middle East.

“Additionally, they would also like to integrate Concept Evolution with their BMS system to provide them with automatic task generation within Concept Evolution based on the BMS`s runtime monitoring and warnings. For example, when the BMS system reads a runtime on an asset, it will send the data to Concept Evolution what in turn will create a task to conduct maintenance work.”

“We are very excited to be working with Al Rajhi Bank and to be providing them with the region’s leading facilities management software technology and support,” concluded Nias.

About FSI (FM Solutions) Middle East

FSI (FM Solutions) has been developing, designing and implementing Computer Aided Facilities Management (CAFM) software solutions since 1990. Our range of Concept™ systems are widely recognised market leaders in CAFM solutions and FSI is noted for innovation with the marketplace. The heart of each Concept™ system is the Asset Register, this together with comprehensive Planned Maintenance and Helpdesk / Breakdown management functions, is the key to providing complete control of all facilities service providers and task types from within one system.

The operational benefits of FSI’s management platforms are realised across many industry sectors – our clients include real estate developers, asset management companies, hotels, resorts, airports, hospitals, oil & gas companies, insurance companies, manufacturers, banks, governmental bodies and facility management service providers.

© Press Release 2018