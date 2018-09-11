FSI Middle East introduces new Asset Management App

The Asset Manager activity allows users to reduce time taken to collect and enter asset data, to enforce strict rules to make all data naming and quality consistent, to create multiple assets, and to avoid the duplication of asset data.

Dubai, UAE: FSI Middle East, the region’s leading facilities management solutions software provider, has introduced a new Asset Management application for FSI GO users.

“The Asset Manager activity basically gives users direct access to asset data on-site with the flexibility to update CAFM data in real-time, making asset management truly mobile,” explains Adrian Jarvis, Director of FSI Middle East.

“This activity, also available on the FSI GO Workforce Mobility Solution, resolves one of the industry’s most common issues - control of data quality, consistency and completeness as portfolios evolve. Additionally, the app is also developed in such a way that it will engage with future requirements like BIM to CAFM processes.”

The Asset Manager Activity within FSI’s software solution allows service providers to create, collect, validate and amend asset information on-site. Data could be provided by the BIM Model via the Concept Evolution (FSI’s CAFM Solution) database or as part of an initial contract handover and mobilisation.

This enhanced activity adds task management functionality and applies naming and classification rules which brings quality and consistency to an asset register. Additionally, support is provided within the app for smart attributes which present the user with different information requirements depending on the type of asset. This ensures that alterations or additions to the live asset register are ISO 55000 level quality and where BIM is involved in accordance with Asset Information Requirements (AIR).

“At FSI we continue to take a proactive approach to introducing new and exciting apps by enhancing and simplifying what is often already an existing process. Apps generally provide the opportunity to increase employee efficiency and end-user engagement. Apps in the facilities management market should therefore be able to assist the FM service provider both from a hard and soft services point of view, eliminating day-to-day obstacles by simply adding the applications to their daily business toolkit, and by providing the customer with a gateway to the FM team,” concluded Jarvis.

About FSI (FM Solutions) Middle East

Since 1990, FSI has been a major influence on Computer Aided Facilities Management (CAFM) software and services for the built environment, delivering a truly versatile business tool.

The FSI suite of CAFM solutions includes:

Concept Evolution: a CAFM solution that merges powerful functionality with sophisticated technology to extend facilities management across borders, and optimises process efficiency, accuracy and productivity.

FSI GO: a mobile application solution, allowing the creation of fully-customised mobile solutions, extending the functionality of both Concept Evolution and third-party integrated systems.

Concept Advantage: a suite of single purpose user-focused workplace technology apps connecting Concept Evolution to the business and community ecosystem

FSI has headquarters in the UK, offices in Australia, Dubai and Hong Kong, plus an international partner network.

