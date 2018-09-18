FLOW Consortium wins the Operation and Maintenance Contract for lines 3, 4, 5 & 6 of Riyadh Metro
Alstom, as a Member of FLOW Consortium with Ansaldo STS and Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Arriyadh Development Authority (ADA) to provide operation and maintenance services for lines 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Riyadh Metro over a period of 12 years including the mobilization period. Alstom partnered with Ansaldo STS and Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane to form the FLOW Consortium[1] for the tender for the operation and maintenance of the metro system. The total value for the consortium comes to around 10.9 billion Saudi Arabian Riyals (equal to €2.5 billion), with the rolling stock and systems infrastructure maintenance representing more than €730 million[2].
Alstom’s scope of work within the FLOW consortium will include the full maintenance of the transit system, including trains provided by Alstom for lines 4,5,6 and as well as those provided for line 3, as well as fixed installations such as tracks, signalling, communication, passenger information systems and power supply.
“We are honoured that our client ADA, for whom we are currently supplying a fully integrated Metro System for lines 4, 5 and 6 (Yellow, Green, and Purple lines), is renewing its trust in Alstom’s capabilities and expertise with an additional contract for operation and maintenance services. Alstom has been present in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for nearly 60 years and this award also illustrates Alstom’s commitment to supporting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia‘s mobility projects for a more efficient, more reliable and more sustainable transport network. “We are very pleased to be working closely with our partners from the FLOW consortium,” declared Didier Pfleger, Senior Vice President for the Middle-East and Africa region at Alstom.
FLOW will provide a comprehensive range of O&M services for lines 3, 4, 5 & 6 of total length of 113 Km and 50 stations including 2 main station and 5 interchange stations,3 depots and 3 OCCs. The services also include Metro Operation, Security, Passenger Assistance, Facility Management, Maintenance of Buildings (stations, Park & Rides, depots etc..) and the complete transit system, including Trains, Signalling, Telecommunication, Power Supply, Passenger Information, among others.
The O&M contract has been devised based on worldwide best practices, and against global KPIs in urban metro operation and maintenance, namely in the areas of Passenger Services, Facilities Management, Transit System, Health & Safety and security, as well as Local Content.
The contract, as set by ADA, carries a minimum Saudization target of 45%, as well as a minimum level of 55% for Local Content in the areas of supplies and services related to the Riyadh Metro operation, in addition to on-the-ground logistic support.
In addition, FLOW will introduce to the job market several types of positions for Saudis, both men and women, in various Engineering specialties (such as Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Telecommunication), along with a wide range of vocational positions: Special technicians, Customer Service jobs in Ticket Sales, Safety & Security, as well as other Administration positions.
About Alstom
As a promoter of sustainable mobility, Alstom develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the transport sector. Alstom offers a complete range of solutions (from high-speed trains to metros, tramways and e-buses), passenger solutions, customized services (maintenance, modernisation), infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom is a world leader in integrated transport systems. The company recorded sales of €8.0 billion and booked €7.2 billion of orders in the 2017/18 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 34,500 people.
[1] Consortium of Ansaldo STS, Italy, and Ferrovie Dello Stato Italiane S.p.A., Italy.
[2] Expected to be booked at the latest in the third quarter of FY 2018/2019© Press Release 2018
