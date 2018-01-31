FIRST Scottish trade envoy visits Al Maya Supermarket in Dubai.

Mr. Kamal Vachani, Group Director of Al Maya Group welcomed the first Scottish trade envoy to the UAE Mr. Nicholas Maclean at Al Maya Supermarket in Dubai Silicon Oasis .

Deputy CEO of Dubai Silicon Oasis , Dr Juma Al Matrooshi also present during the meeting held in Al Maya Supermarket in DSO .

The UAE is one of the fastest growing markets for Scottish food, according to Scottish Development International. The Middle East region remains a core market for Scottish salmon, seafood, beverages and a high-end grocery/packaged food.

Mr. Nicholas Maclean said, “The UAE has become a key market for Scottish products and we are keen to promote our FMCG products here.”

Al Maya Group, the UAE-based business conglomerate, has more than 50 supermarkets in the GCC countries in addition to other businesses.

Vachani thanks the trade envoy for visiting Al Maya Supermarket.

Earlier this month, the Scottish government had appointed Mr. Nicholas Maclean to serve in the position as part of Scotland’s plans to extend its worldwide business reach with the appointment of a team of trade envoys to champion international trading, as well as promote and represent Scotland’s export interests, and strengthen local market knowledge.



