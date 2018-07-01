Express your lifestyle with Samsung GALAXY S9 Unique Colors
Amman, Jordan - Smartphones became one of the ways that users can express their lifestyle and individuality with, where the millennial generation are constantly seeking various ways to help them to express their style; the GALAXY S9 now comes in four different colors- Lilac Purple, Midnight Black, Titanium Gray and Coral Blue, which will be available soon in the market.
The Galaxy S9 is designed to provide a continuous interaction between physical and digital, by listening to the customers and continuing to deliver meaningful innovation based on Samsung’s legacy in design and heritage in technology.
Samsung introduced the GALAXY S9 in Lilac Purple color as it represents calm and mysterious sunset that spreads through the evening sky. Samsung wanted to offer a color that would resonate with both male and female consumers. In addition, as this is the year that Ultra Violet tone reigns supreme, the Lilac Purple color is both timeless and on-trend.
