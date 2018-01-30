Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in the Global CEO Summit 2018 in France
To review the country's exhibition industry and to discuss opportunities for cooperation
Sharjah - HE Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah and member of the Board of Directors of the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), took part in the Global CEO Summit (GCS) 2018 that is organized by the UFI. The Summit will be held in Cannes, France and will take place from the 24th to the 26th of January.
During the Summit, Al-Midfa discussed the UAE's experiences in both organizing exhibitions and developing the exhibition industry, which has greatly contributed to the national economy and to supporting many economic sectors, as well as providing thousands of jobs for UAE nationals and residents.
Al-Midfa pointed out that the summit provided a space for dialogue and communication between CEOs around the world to constructively discuss the current and future status of exhibitions, which was done through group meetings, lectures and workshops. He also pointed out that the participation of the UAE, which was represented by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) and the Expo Centre Sharjah, was an opportunity to discuss areas of cooperation and build partnerships with officials of other major international exhibitions.
