Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in the Global CEO Summit 2018 in France

To review the country's exhibition industry and to discuss opportunities for cooperation



Sharjah - HE Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah and member of the Board of Directors of the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), took part in the Global CEO Summit (GCS) 2018 that is organized by the UFI. The Summit will be held in Cannes, France and will take place from the 24th to the 26th of January.

During the Summit, Al-Midfa discussed the UAE's experiences in both organizing exhibitions and developing the exhibition industry, which has greatly contributed to the national economy and to supporting many economic sectors, as well as providing thousands of jobs for UAE nationals and residents.