Expo Centre Sharjah is preparing to host the International Education Show

Expo Centre Sharjah is preparing to host the 13th "International Education Show 2018", which will be held on Wednesday until 26 January, under the patronage of Ministry Of Education, with the participation of more than 100 local, regional and international educational institutions.

The participants of the region's leading exhibition and specialist under-graduate, post-graduate and vocational courses, will showcase a hundreds of the latest programs and a wide range from educational options from the universities, colleges, higher education institutes, business schools, technical institute's and management training institutes from around the world, and the most prominent is UAE, Malaysia, UK, USA, India and Australia. The exhibition in its 13th edition, will attract many of international educational special pavilions featuring, the Great India Education Fair which is the exclusive exhibition on Indian education. A number of educational institutions will participate for the first time such as, Curtin University Dubai, University of West London, Modul University Dubai, Dubai college of Tourism, Imam Malik college, The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management, International University of Malaya-wales, United Arab Emirates University, Zayed University, Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation ,Lebanese American University, Eaton business school, univer360 and University Sains Malaysia.

