Experts raise concerns on the rising incidence of Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Kuwait
- IBD is associated with higher rates of anxiety and depression in patients due to the decreased quality of life.[vii]
- Those living in urban areas and industrial nations may be more likely to develop UC and CD.[viii]
Kuwait: On the occasion of World IBD Day, leading experts in Kuwait are raising awareness on the growing incidence of Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) among communities. Inflammatory bowel disease refers to two disorders, ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease (CD), that involve chronic inflammation of the digestive tract.[ix]
In IBD, the normal immune response is overactive in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract within the digestive system. This causes inflammation of the GI tract, which can result in swelling, blockage, and infections. There is no known cause for UC or CD, although many researchers believe that the interaction between genes, the body’s immune system, and environmental factors may play a role.[x] Often diagnosed during young adulthood, UC and CD are debilitating diseases that patients have to manage throughout their lives.[xi],[xii]
Ulcerative colitis impacts only the colon and rectum, which is the large intestine, and is marked by ulcers (open sores).[xiii] The most common symptoms of UC include abdominal discomfort and blood or pus in diarrhea.xii On the other hand, Crohn’s disease can impact any part of the digestive tract. Common symptoms may include abdominal pain, diarrhoea, rectal bleeding, weight loss, and fever.xi
When IBD is suspected based on someone’s symptoms and medical history, a series of tests is used to confirm the diagnosis. These tests may include a blood test, stool sample, endoscopic procedure and an imaging procedure. Treatment may take the form of medications, surgery, nutritional supplementation, or a combination of these options. The goals of treatment are to induce remission, prevent disease flare-ups, and improve quality of life.[xiv],[xv]
Various stakeholders including governments, communities, hospitals and the pharmaceutical industry can play a collaborative role in increasing awareness about IBD in Kuwait and the region, and become active advocates in improving the lives of people living with ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease (CD).
About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a global, research and development-driven pharmaceutical company committed to bringing better health and a brighter future to patients by translating science into life-changing medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on oncology, gastroenterology and neuroscience therapeutic areas plus vaccines. Takeda conducts R&D both internally and with partners to stay at the leading edge of innovation. Innovative products, especially in oncology and gastroenterology, as well as Takeda’s presence in emerging markets, are currently fueling the growth of Takeda. Approximately 30,000 Takeda employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients, working with Takeda’s partners in health care in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com
For more information, please contact
Takeda Pharmaceuticals FZCO - NEMEA
Lamia Hotait
Associate Director Communications (Near East, Middle East & Africa)
T: +9714 601 4742
Memac Ogilvy Public Relations
Mimi Alexander
+965 22258719
[i]Centers for Disease Control.Inflammatory bowel disease. http://www.cdc.gov/ibd/. Updated July 15, 2011.Accessed February 11, 2013.
[ii]The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of Canada.The burden of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in Canada. http://www.isupportibd.ca/pdf/ccfc-ibd-impact-report-2012.pdf. Published November, 2012.Accessed February 11, 2013.
[iii] Loftus EV Jr. Clinical epidemiology of inflammatory bowel disease: incidence, prevalence, and environmental influences. Gastroenterology.2004;126(6):1504-1517. http://download.journals.elsevierhealth.com/pdfs/journals/0016-5085/PIIS0016508504004627.pdf. Accessed March 1, 2013.
[iv]Wilson J, Hair C, Knight R et al. High incidence of inflammatory bowel disease in Australia: a prospective population –based Australian incidence study. Inflamm Bowel Dis. 2010;16(9):1550-1556.
[v]Asakura K, Nishiwaki Y, Inoue N, Hibi T, Watanabe M, Takebayashi T. Prevalence of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease in Japan. J. Gastroenterol. 2009;44:659-665.
[vi]Sood A, Midha V, Sood N, Bhatia AS, Avasthi G. Incidence and prevalence of ulcerative colitis in Punjab, North India. Gut. 2003;52:1587-1590.
[vii] https://www.hindawi.com/journals/cjgh/2017/6496727/
[viii] Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America. The Facts about Inflammatory Bowel Disease. http://www.ccfa.org/assets/pdfs/updatedibdfactbook.pdf. Published November 2014. Accessed April 23, 2015
[ix]Knigge KL. Inflammatory bowel disease.Clin Cornerstone. 2002;4(4):49-60.
[x]Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America.The facts about inflammatory bowel diseases. http://www.ccfa.org/assets/pdfs/ibdfactbook.pdf. Published June, 2011.Accessed January 4, 2013.
[xi]National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Digestive Diseases Information Clearinghouse.Crohn’s disease. http://digestive.niddk.nih.gov/ddiseases/pubs/crohns/index.aspx. Published December 2011.Accessed March 1, 2013.
[xii]National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Digestive Diseases Information Clearinghouse.Ulcerative colitis. http://digestive.niddk.nih.gov/ddiseases/pubs/colitis/index.aspx. Published October 2011.Accessed March 1, 2013.
[xiii] National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Digestive Diseases Information Clearinghouse. Ulcerative colitis
[xiv]National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Digestive Diseases Information Clearinghouse. Ulcerative colitis.
[xv]Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America. Treatment Options in IBD. http://www.ccfa.org/resources/treatment-options-in-ibd.html. Accessed June 9, 2015.
[xv]iYulan Ye, Zhi Pang, etal, The epidemiology and risk factors of inflammatory bowel disease, Int J Clin Exp Med. 2015; 8(12): 22529–22542.© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.