Experts raise concerns on the rising incidence of Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Kuwait

IBD is associated with higher rates of anxiety and depression in patients due to the decreased quality of life.[vii]

Those living in urban areas and industrial nations may be more likely to develop UC and CD.[viii] Kuwait: On the occasion of World IBD Day, leading experts in Kuwait are raising awareness on the growing incidence of Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) among communities. Inflammatory bowel disease refers to two disorders, ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease (CD), that involve chronic inflammation of the digestive tract.[ix] In IBD, the normal immune response is overactive in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract within the digestive system. This causes inflammation of the GI tract, which can result in swelling, blockage, and infections. There is no known cause for UC or CD, although many researchers believe that the interaction between genes, the body’s immune system, and environmental factors may play a role.[x] Often diagnosed during young adulthood, UC and CD are debilitating diseases that patients have to manage throughout their lives.[xi],[xii]

“Living with these conditions has a major impact on a patient’s physical and emotional wellbeing, and can greatly affect social interactions with family life, work or studies. There are high unmet needs and challenges that people face, especially in managing the disease progression. Gaining further insight into the complex science of these diseases and continuing the development of new treatment options is of critical importance,” said Doctor Ahmad Awaad, Consultant Gastroenterology & Hepatology in Haya Al-Habib Gastroenterology Center in Kuwait. Ulcerative colitis impacts only the colon and rectum, which is the large intestine, and is marked by ulcers (open sores).[xiii] The most common symptoms of UC include abdominal discomfort and blood or pus in diarrhea.xii On the other hand, Crohn’s disease can impact any part of the digestive tract. Common symptoms may include abdominal pain, diarrhoea, rectal bleeding, weight loss, and fever.xi

