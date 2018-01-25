Experts, Entrepreneurs Tackle Six Major Sectors in First Arab Innovation Summit

The Forum offers an ideal platform for showcasing innovations, discussing topics of interest and forging professional strategic ties to strengthen the economy. The event covers innovation in six major sectors, namely: smart government, communication technologies, healthcare, renewable energy, transportation and financial services.

Dubai – Experts and entrepreneurs are set to discuss innovation across all major sectors in the upcoming inaugural Arab Innovation Forum, organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) on February 26-28, 2018, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Foundation is committed to promoting innovation as a means to build a knowledge-centred society and maintain our economic competitiveness. This new Summit we are launching reflects the UAE Government’s ambition and directives to place innovation at the core of all strategies and development plans,” H.E. bin Huwaireb added.

MBRF CEO His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb said: “The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation is inaugurating the Arab Innovation Summit to add to its extensive efforts and overall mission to build knowledge-centred societies. We are always prepared to embrace and support any initiative that supports innovation and empowers creative thinkers to propose sustainable solutions for the challenges facing their communities.”

As agenda designer and speaker organiser, Gabor George Burt will give two short presentations at the start of both days to get the audience in the right mindset and outline the overall connection among all presentation topics. Burt is a global authority on creative transformation and originator of the Slingshot Platform, enabling organizations to overstep perceived limitations, re-imagine market boundaries, and achieve sustained relevance. Each topic will feature 30-minute presentations, followed by a 45-minute panel discussion and a break.

Day one will kick off with an introduction by the organizers to presented to H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum the Chairman of MBRF. . This will be followed by an opening presentation by Gabor George Burt titled “What is at the Heart of Future-Shaping Innovation?”.

The Forum then proceeds to tackle the first topic on its agenda, Smart Government, where Daria Tataj, Chairwoman of Advisors to the European Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation, discusses “Policy Lessons for a New Growth Model”. Next, Professor of Strategic Management at Antwerp Management School and Visiting Professor at INSEAD Jamie Anderson discusses “Creative Leadership & The Future of Energy” as he explores the Summit’s second topic: Energy and Utilities. On the same topic, Larry Siebert, Chairman, President and Co-founder of KiloWatt Labs, which develops disruptive technologies to solve energy-related problems, is set to lead a session titled “Disruptive Solutions to Global Energy Needs”.

Day one wraps up with two sessions covering the Summit’s third topic: Healthcare. The first session explores “How Artificial Intelligence Can Revolutionise Healthcare” with Dr Joel Robertson, CEO of several companies under the umbrella of Robertson Health. The second session, meanwhile, discusses “The Future Democratisation of Healthcare” and features Mohit Sagar, Group Managing Director at Singapore’s CIO Network, a content-sharing platform targeting governments with a focus on Education and Healthcare.

Gabor George Burt is also set to kick off day two of the Summit with a presentation on “How to Take Advantage of the Innovation Shortcut”, before speakers go on to tackle topic number four: Transportation. Leading global trend expert and Founder and CEO of Faith Popcorn’s BrainReserve, Faith Popcorn will lead a discussion titled “The Future in Motion: Transportation 2028”. Dr Omar Hatamleh, Executive Director of the Space Studies Program at International Space University, continues on the same topic with a presentation on “Innovation through Rocket Science”, while Crystal Worthem, Director of Marketing for Ford Middle East and Africa, speaks of “Re-Imagining the Auto Industry”.

Day two moves on to the fifth topic on the agenda, Financial Services, with a presentation on blockchain technology – titled “From Babylon to Bullion to Blockchain” – by J. Bradley Hall, Global Founder, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ICON, which helps clients create, trade and reserve value using gold and blockchain technology. Thierry Sanders tackles the topic from a different angle in a session titled “The New Promise of FinTech”. Sanders is CEO of Mekar, which provides working capital loans to small businesses in Indonesia using an agent network armed with mobile technologies.

The sixth and final topic, Technology, is first addressed by Rania Rostom, Chief Innovation & Communications Officer for the Middle East, North Africa & Turkey at General Electric, in a discussion titled “Future of Work - Meet the Microfactory”. Marc Deschamps elaborates in the final session of the event, titled “Seven Tech Trends That Will (Re)shape the World and Redefine the Entrepreneur’s Economy”. Deschamps is Managing Partner & Co-CEO of Drake Star Partners, which provide M&A and corporate finance advisory to the Technology, Media and Communications (TMC) sector.

The Arab Innovation Summit will be divided into several sessions, starting with the opening ceremony, where entrepreneurs, creative thinkers and international experts from all around the world will discuss innovation within the various sectors covered in the Forum. The second part of the event will be the 10,000-square-metre exhibition, where more than 200 international, Arab and local start-ups are set to showcase their innovations to visitors.

The Summit will also include a series of workshops on innovation, as well as topics of interest for emerging companies such as attracting investment, growth and global expansion. Furthermore, the event will include the Arab Innovation Forum Award ceremony to recognise and reward original innovations from all six sectors covered by the event, as well as two additional awards for start-ups and entrepreneurs.

