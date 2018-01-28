Expanding our international arbitration team in the Middle East

The demand for international arbitration in the UAE and the Middle East remains strong. Local courts are increasingly giving support to the process of arbitration, and there is growing enforcement of domestic and foreign arbitral awards.

With extensive regional and international experience of a broad range of commercial disputes across various industry sectors, Paul specialises in construction and engineering law focusing on contentious work. He has advised employers, contractors, subcontractors and consultants across a range of domestic and international construction and engineering projects in litigation, arbitration and all forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Paul was previously at Reed Smith LLP.

Paul’s primary focus will be on expanding the arbitration practice across offices in the region including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Iraq, as part of the firm’s global arbitration expertise.

Paul will be joined by two senior lawyers who specialise in construction and engineering related arbitration, litigation and general dispute resolution, as well as non-contentious projects and procurement. Legal Director Roberta Wertman has joined in Abu Dhabi, having previously been at Reed Smith LLP. A Principal Associate will be starting soon adding further experience and expertise to the team.

Paul Worth, Co-Global Head of Litigation, said:

“We are seeing a steady increase in litigation and arbitration work in the Middle East, much of it centred around construction and development work or infrastructure projects. Paul is a highly respected leader in his field with a strong network of clients and contacts. He is a tremendous addition to our existing capability.”

Nasser Ali Khasawneh, Chairman of the Middle East, commented:

“Arbitration is steadily becoming the dispute resolution method of choice for many international businesses operating in the Middle East. Paul’s arrival will be highly significant to the region’s dispute practice. He has an unrivalled reputation for international and cross-border law disputes, and will be a valuable member of the team.”

Eversheds Sutherland also announced a number of leadership appointments in the Middle East. From 1 February, Nasser Ali Khasawneh will assume leadership of the TMT sector. He will also hold the roles of Chairman of the Middle East and Senior Office Partner for the UAE. Tawfiq Tabbaa succeeds Nasser as Regional Managing Partner for the Middle East.

