Executive Council employees volunteer as staff at Dubai Safari

Dubai, UAE – In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council; the launch of Day for Dubai initiative; and in the aim of encouraging team work, employees at The Executive Council recently volunteered as staff at Dubai Safari to support their colleagues in their hefty day-to-day administrative and logistical work. The activity falls under the Day for Dubai initiative. The activity stems from the commitment of The Executive Council to support Day for Dubai initiative and to instil the spirit of collaboration amongst Dubai government employees. The activity encouraged employees to share their knowledge and expertise with their colleagues, as well as to invest time and energy into giving back – all in line with the directives of the emirate and its leadership in making volunteering a lifestyle.

Volunteers were delighted when they realized the difference that one day of giving back has – on others and on themselves. They showed gratitude for receiving the opportunity to utilize their skills, expertise, and knowledge to support their colleagues at Dubai Safari at a demanding period, highlighting the unity of government entities in the emirate. Expressing his delight, Mohammad Altawhidi, Administrative Executive one of the volunteers, said: “Volunteering is embedded in the social fabric of the emirate. As a community, we are always ready to give back and offer a helping hand. Our participation today is inspired by His Highness, who has encouraged us all, through launching Day for Dubai, to give back. The initiative aims to instil the culture of giving in the people of Dubai, and continues to inspire residents to participate in available volunteer opportunities as well as to positively contribute to the community.”

Advertisement