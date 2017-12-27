Executive Council employees volunteer as staff at Dubai Safari
Dubai, UAE – In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council; the launch of Day for Dubai initiative; and in the aim of encouraging team work, employees at The Executive Council recently volunteered as staff at Dubai Safari to support their colleagues in their hefty day-to-day administrative and logistical work. The activity falls under the Day for Dubai initiative.
The activity stems from the commitment of The Executive Council to support Day for Dubai initiative and to instil the spirit of collaboration amongst Dubai government employees. The activity encouraged employees to share their knowledge and expertise with their colleagues, as well as to invest time and energy into giving back – all in line with the directives of the emirate and its leadership in making volunteering a lifestyle.
Expressing his delight, Mohammad Altawhidi, Administrative Executive one of the volunteers, said: “Volunteering is embedded in the social fabric of the emirate. As a community, we are always ready to give back and offer a helping hand. Our participation today is inspired by His Highness, who has encouraged us all, through launching Day for Dubai, to give back. The initiative aims to instil the culture of giving in the people of Dubai, and continues to inspire residents to participate in available volunteer opportunities as well as to positively contribute to the community.”
The recent support of Dubai Safari staff stems from The Executive Council’s commitment and continuous efforts to innovatively support Day for Dubai initiative and encourage team work and integration among Dubai government employees. The activity also aims to motivate employees to share their knowledge, skills, and expertise, and to invest their energy in volunteering in all aspects of life, in line with the directives of the emirate and its leadership in making volunteering a lifestyle.
Day for Dubai was launched in November by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council. The initiative encourages people to dedicate one day a year, at least, to volunteering in the aim of instilling the culture of giving and social responsibility into Dubai residents’ mindsets and lifestyles.
