Euromoney Kuwait Conference 10 Year Anniversary

Kuwait’s national development plan ‘New Kuwait’ sets out the government’s economic vision to 2035. Euromoney will be joined by a cross section of speakers from government, business, economics and finance, to analyse the financial sector’s response to the plan and its impact on the economy.

Kuwait - Euromoney is celebrating its 10th annual Kuwait conference on 25 September 2018, in Kuwait City. The conference is officially co-hosted by the Ministry of Finance, who have supported Euromoney Conference’s work in Kuwait for the past decade.

This special anniversary event will begin with a keynote opening address from H.E. Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf, Minister of Finance, followed by H.E. Sheikh Dr Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA). Shaikha Al-Bahar, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of the National Bank of Kuwait and Adel Abdul Wahab Al-Majed, Vice-Chairman of the Kuwait Banking Association will also take part in one-on-one interviews in the opening morning.

“The Kuwait National Development Plan sets out an ambitious vision to transform Kuwait into a leading financial, commercial and cultural hub by 2035”, says Victoria Behn, Director, Middle East and Africa at Euromoney Conferences. “I look forward to discussing the opportunities this plan presents and the role of the financial sector in its delivery. Euromoney are honoured to have worked with the Ministry of Finance for the last 10 years on our annual event and I believe this will be our best yet!”.

In the past decade, the Euromoney Kuwait Conference has attracted thousands of delegates, hundreds of speakers and provided an unrivalled platform for thought leadership, networking, and comprehensive global and local coverage.

About Euromoney

Since the late 1970s Euromoney has been the world’s leading organiser of high-level financial and investment conferences. The highest profile delegates meet the highest profile speakers at Euromoney events and offer business leaders and decision-makers the opportunity to exchange ideas, develop new contacts and participate in informed, impartial and leading-edge discussions. The conference business grew out of Euromoney, the strategic magazine of international finance, money and capital markets that has long been regarded by the banking and investment community as the leading publication in its field. Euromoney had held conferences in over 65 countries worldwide.

