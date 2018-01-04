Etihad guest and Visa reveal miles millionaires

Members of Etihad Guest who registered for the promotion and booked a flight with Etihad Airways using their Visa card before October 21, had the chance to win one of 11 one million Etihad Guest Miles prizes.

Etihad Guest and Visa , the world’s leader in digital payments, have given 11 lucky members of Etihad Guest, the loyalty programme of Etihad Airways, a New Year gift of one million Etihad Guest Miles each in a Miles Millionaire competition.

He said: “We are delighted to have our members win these miles – giving them the opportunity to live the high life with Etihad Guest and Visa . Another great example of the value the partnership between Etihad Guest and Visa brings to our members globally.”

One million miles can buy a host of products, including seven Etihad Airways flights with a friend; or four iPhone 7’s, four Go-Pro’s, four sets of Bose headphones or 87 grams of gold.

Karim Beg, Head of Marketing of Visa in the Middle East and North Africa, added: “The response we received to this campaign was remarkable, and is testament to the increasing number of people using their cards to book their flights.

“We are delighted to partner with Etihad Guest on this campaign, and to reward customers who book their travel with their Visa card. The campaign has been based on the enriching experiences we are offering people through travel, and promising them the peace of mind of traveling with an electronic payment solution that is secure, reliable and accepted worldwide.”

Etihad Guest members can earn miles on their everyday spending with partners by using their Etihad Guest Visa Payment Card. Etihad Guest Miles can be used to purchase flights, upgrades and thousands of products from the online Reward Shop. As well as for hotels and car rentals worldwide with the new Etihad Guest Travel Rewards platform.

Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, a business man from Dubai, said he was excited after learning of his win: “I plan to travel with eight of my family members to Europe. We haven’t been on a trip like this before - I cannot wait to treat my family to a vacation. I wouldn’t have been able to enjoy such a break without being a member of Etihad Guest.”

The award-winning Etihad Guest programme offers thousands of opportunities to earn miles – through more than 150 retail partnerships and Etihad Guest Payment Cards with major UAE banks, including ADCB, ADIB and FAB.

To join, visit the Etihad Guest website on etihadguest.com.

For more information on the Reward Shop, please visit rewards.etihadguest.com/ and for the Etihad Guest Travel Rewards platform please visit https://www.etihadguest.com/en/spend-miles/cars-and-hotels.html

