Etihad airways to enhance customer experience through cloud technology

The deployment of new generation technology from Farelogix will enable Etihad to provide unique, customised offers to its guests, and strengthen its position as the ‘airline of choices’. Etihad ’s strategy will focus on broadening ancillary offerings to customers, allowing for more personalised travel options across all distribution channels.

As the industry’s leading merchandising engine, FLX Merchandise will enable Etihad to showcase optional products such as preferred seats, priority boarding, and other amenities that improve customers’ travel experience. In addition, the technology will provide greater flexibility and speed-to-market by introducing innovative new ancillary offers.

Robin Kamark, Etihad’s Chief Commercial Officer said: “Our vision is to provide guests with the widest choice. We are proud to partner with Farelogix, a recognised leader in airline commerce technology, to realise this vision.

“The new partnership will help us in the journey towards the airline’s digital transformation that focuses on delivering modern retail experiences to customers around the globe.”

In the near future Etihad plans to launch a full New Distribution Capability (NDC) enabled platform which will enable customers to visualise offerings through digital media such as images and videos, whether they are booking via travel agencies, meta-search engines, or other indirect channels.

Mr Kamark added: “It is crucial in today’s digital world that we continuously refine our services and utilise progressive technology to elevate our customers travel experiences regardless of the channel they use to book. The solutions offered by Farelogix will allow us to take control of our offer, expand our distribution capabilities and drive product variation.”

Jim Davidson, CEO of Farelogix said: “Etihad has a relentless drive to exceed customer expectations with personalised offers and greater choice. Our partnership will enable them to do what they do best – delight their guests.”

About Farelogix

Farelogix is a recognized leader and innovator in the travel industry. Its groundbreaking technology is modernizing the airline commerce and distribution landscape, and is used by several of the world’s leading airlines. The company’s flagship Airline Commerce Gateway is a technology platform comprised of fully integrated and optimized components for airline-controlled distribution, shopping, pricing, merchandising, and retailing across channels. Recognized for its pioneering role in creating the distribution innovation known today as NDC, Farelogix now provides NDC (Level 3 certified) distribution for more than 20 airlines with connectivity to 10 major PSS systems. Farelogix is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with offices in Toronto, Canada; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. For additional information, visit www.farelogix.com .

