Etihad Cargo ready for summer automotive bookings with the launch of 'FlightValet'
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Ahead of the seasonal surge in demand for luxury vehicle shipments to popular holiday destinations, Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, today celebrates the launch of ‘FlightValet’, its newly designed product that aims to ease the process of moving motor vehicles across the globe.
Etihad Cargo transports hundreds of high-value vehicles annually on its passenger and freighter aircraft, and this new product will further simplify the customers’ booking experience.
With the holiday season approaching, FlightValet is available to those who wish to transport their luxury vehicles immediately. Customers choosing the service will benefit from Etihad Cargo’s proven track record in handling some of the world’s most valuable cars. FlightValet is offered through a dedicated team that will oversee the swift, safe and secure delivery of the vehicle to its final destination.
In addition to individual customers, FlightValet will also offer car dealers and manufacturers the opportunity to move vehicles globally with more ease, with particular readiness to cater to the Italian supercars market at Milan Malpensa airport on Etihad Airways passenger aircraft, as well as chartered and scheduled freighter aircraft.
“FlightValet is the latest addition to Etihad Cargo’s suite of high-value products, which includes our arts and musical instruments product FlyCulture, launched last year with the opening of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, and our signature pharma and life sciences product TempCheck, to name just a few,” added Mr Shadid. “This is a key part of our strategy to leverage Abu Dhabi’s natural position as a logistics centre for the world, and drive growth in Air Cargo high-value product segments that diversify our portfolio and reinforce our position as the Air Cargo partner of choice.”
To find out more about FlightValet, visit: https://www.etihadcargo.com/en-ae/productandservices/other-products/flightvalet.html
About Etihad Aviation Group
Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the Etihad Aviation Group is a diversified global aviation and travel group with a business model driven by partnership and an innovative approach to growth. Etihad Aviation Group comprises five business divisions – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates; Etihad Airways Engineering; Etihad Airport Services; Hala Group and Airline Equity Partners. For more information, please visit: www.etihad.com.
About Etihad Cargo
Established in 2004, Etihad Cargo offers a full range of specialised products and services covering general and premium freight and valuable cargo across an international route network in Abu Dhabi. Complementing the bellyhold capacity on Etihad Airways’ 110-strong passenger fleet, Etihad Cargo operates five Boeing 777 freighters on both scheduled and charter services. For more information, please visit: www.etihadcargo.com and follow Etihad Cargo on LinkedIn.
For more information contact:
Duty Media Officer
Etihad Aviation Group
Tel: + 971 50 818 9596
Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae© Press Release 2018
