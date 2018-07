Etihad Airways launches dedicated in-flight guest medical services

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has launched two specialised services for air travellers with pre-existing medical conditions, ensuring continuity of care and in-flight safety. The one-stop-shop services – the first in the region to be offered by an airline – will be carried out by members of the Etihad medical team, all of whom are qualified in aviation and transport medicine.

The first service allows guests, who require medical clearance prior to travel, the opportunity to request an Etihad aviation doctor to visit them and conduct an evaluation in consultation with their attending physician. All medical forms and assessments will be completed by the Etihad doctor on-site, leading to a recommendation about their “fit to fly” status within one day.

