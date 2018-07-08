Etihad Airways launches dedicated in-flight guest medical services

The one-stop-shop services – the first in the region to be offered by an airline – will be carried out by members of the Etihad medical team, all of whom are qualified in aviation and transport medicine.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has launched two specialised services for air travellers with pre-existing medical conditions, ensuring continuity of care and in-flight safety.

All medical forms and assessments will be completed by the Etihad doctor on-site, leading to a recommendation about their “fit to fly” status within one day.

The second service is the introduction of an in-flight nurse who can accompany guests during their trip and provide medical support.

Dr. Nadia Bastaki, Etihad Airways’ Vice President Medical Services, said: “Etihad is delighted to be the first airline in the region to provide these new medical services which will cater for guests who require medical assistance during their travel.

“Both services will help ensure our guests have a smooth and hassle-free journey, greatly removing unnecessary anxiety they sometimes feel when travelling.”

Guests interested in availing these services can visit: etihad.com/meda

