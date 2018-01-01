Etihad Airport Services Ground prepares for the future with key Emirati appointments

The internal appointments are all based at Abu Dhabi Airport and will involve critical transitional duties as EAS Ground moves across to the Midfield Terminal which is due to be opened in 2019.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Airport Services (EAS) Ground, a division of Etihad Aviation Group, has announced several key UAE National appointments within a new structure that lays the foundation for the coming years.

In addition, many of them have undertaken overseas airport postings, as well as placements across the Etihad Airways Group, providing crucial development experience.

The six UAE Nationals have all worked for a number of years at EAS Ground, receiving specially-tailored training and career planning progammes, which have equipped them for their new management roles.

The appointments are: Jubran Al Breiki, Head of EAS Ground; Mohamed Al Naqbi, Senior Manager, Ramp Operations; Nasser Al Marzooqi, Senior Manager, Projects (Cargo); Mohammed Al Banna, Senior Manager, Operations Delivery; Marwan Al Shehhi, Senior Manager, Baggage; and Basma Habib, Senior Manager, Quality & Operations Control.

Khaled Al Mehairbi, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Etihad Airport Services Ground, said: “These appointments illustrate EAS Ground’s commitment to Emiratisation and reinforce the strong structure we have for the future.

“These six aviation professionals each have a key role to play in the division and, alongside their colleagues, will ensure that the next two years as we transition to the Midfield Terminal, will be successful.”

The restructure follows the appointment of Arwa Bin Haider as Senior Manager Hub Operations, Etihad Airways in October 2017. Arwa’s role works alongside the Etihad Airport Services team at Abu Dhabi International Airport, ensuring the highest level of operational delivery for Etihad Airways.

EAS has a strong track record for supporting Emiratisation which includes a partnership with the National Service and Reserve Authority (NSRA) to train soldiers to become professionals in the field of safe and compliant handling procedures for commercial aircraft.

Currently there are two batches of soldiers training across two courses. They work within the Abu Dhabi Airport ramp and on baggage operations – both areas being complex and critical areas of the airport and vital to Etihad’s flight schedule.

EAS manages Etihad Aviation Group’s investment in the support businesses at the Abu Dhabi hub. These include Catering (EAS Catering), Ground Handling (above and below wing) (EAS Ground), and Cargo Logistics operations (EAS Cargo), all located at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

As Abu Dhabi International Airport and Etihad Airways plan their transition to the new Midfield Terminal, EAS will be investing heavily in each of its businesses through new infrastructure, new technology and new processes to support this future growth opportunity.

EAS Ground delivered its best summer performance for five years in 2017. During the peak period, from June through to mid-September, EAS handled more than 19,000 flights which were operated by 29 airlines, carrying 3.5 million passengers and 4.3 million bags.

The performance was 10 per cent better than the same period for 2016, with 94 per cent of all flights handled within the industry standard 15 minutes of the scheduled departure time. More than 98 per cent of Etihad passengers also seamlessly connected to their next flight during this period.

