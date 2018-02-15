Eshraq Properties announces stellar preliminary financial results for 2017

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Eshraq Properties PJSC (“Eshraq”) announced yesterday its preliminary unaudited financial results for 2017, reporting a net profit of AED 32.2 million versus a net loss of AED 301 million for the same period last year. On the development front, Eshraq achieved several key milestones in 2017, including the construction initiation of the Marina Rise, a 233-apartment project on Reem Island, expected to be delivered by the end of 2019. The company also finalized the design of its Jumeirah Rise project in Dubai’s Jumeirah Village Circle area and will look to award the construction contract in the second quarter of 2018. In addition, Eshraq expects to award a contract for the design of its flagship Gateway project, located between the Maqtaa Bridge and Sheikh Zayed Bridge in Abu Dhabi, by the end of 2018.

In 2017, Eshraq’s fully owned Nuran Marina hotel apartments achieved a 91.4% occupancy milestone for the year 2017 compared to 85.4% during the previous year. Furthermore, the company also fully deployed its capital in income-generating investments to maximize returns. On the corporate front, Eshraq was granted the right to own land and real estate properties throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in December 2017. Providing Eshraq the right for land and real estate properties ownership beyond the emirate’s investment zone areas and throughout the entire emirate marks a turning point for the company’s long-term growth plans, as it enables the developer to significantly expand its footprint across Abu Dhabi.

Throughout the year, Eshraq has also made substantial progress in its negotiations with Reem Investments PrJSC in relation to the latter’s proposed acquisition of a strategic shareholding within Eshraq. This landmark transaction, likely to be completed in the second quarter of the year, is expected to transform Eshraq into a key master developer and the second largest listed real estate developer in Abu Dhabi. © Press Release 2018