Ericsson inspires over 500 young girls in the Middle East and Africa to explore careers in ICT
- Ericsson celebrated Girls in ICT day in the region by hosting the Girls Who Innovate competition with prizes including to win job shadow days, blog features and a 1,000 EUR prize for their ideas to use technology to change the future of education.
- Ericsson aims to embrace gender diversity by reflecting 30% female inclusion across its entire workforce by 2020.
Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) continued to bolster its efforts in improving gender balance in the information and communications technology (ICT) industry through its ninth annual participation in Girls in ICT across market area Middle East and Africa. In line with the initiative, Ericsson engaged over 500 girls across the region through a number of events and activities aimed at inspiring and guiding them into careers in ICT
Ericsson volunteers together with the human resources team relayed interesting and helpful information about working in the telecom sector, the functionality of Mobile Network, as well as the exciting future world of 5G and the Internet of Things to the students aged 9 to 18 years. The teams reached 90 schools in Turkey, South Africa, Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.
In the region, Ericsson received 63 enthusiastic entries, totaling 25% of global entries, from young innovators aged 9 to 18, who competed to win job shadow days, blog features and a 1,000 EUR prize for their ideas to use technology to change the future of education. Submissions from Nigeria, United Arab Emirates and Ghana have been shortlisted in different age categories representing the Middle East and Africa region as finalists.
Ericsson has a worldwide mandate for its workforce to be made up of at least 30% women by the year 2020. The company also supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals, two of which relate to diversity and inclusion. Girls in ICT day is supported by International Telecommunication Union - United Nations specialized agency for ICT.
