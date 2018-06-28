Ergonomics producer Humanscale now retailing in Dubai

The retail launch coincides with the regional introduction of the QuickStand a unique work tool which enables any desk or table to convert to a sit/stand solution. This innovative and easy to use product is revolutionising the way people work, encouraging more variation in posture which dramatically enhances wellbeing.

Humanscale, a global designer and manufacturer of high-performance ergonomic products has signed an exclusive partnership agreement with Dubai’s leading supplier, PRO TECHnology, to make it the first retailer of its products in the region.

“We are really putting a global business focus on the Middle East this year. Traditionally we have targeted procurement departments as decision makers for purchasing ergonomic furniture products in volume. However, the UAE has become a far more health-orientated society across the board and there is a widespread demand for innovative products that can make a real difference to wellbeing within offices and home workstations.

Tim Hutchings, President of Humanscale International, says: “We have partnered with PRO TECHnology because of their fantastic knowledge and track record in the market and key location at the Boulevard retail area of Emirates Towers. They share the same desires and ethos of Humanscale in bringing health, wellness and innovation to the region”

“Sleeker, easier to use and comprised of more sustainable materials than ever before, the QuickStand Eco is superior to the current generation of sit/stand options and has already been very well received in other markets. The QuickStand Eco features simple setup, portability and near effortless adjustability and is also available in laptop, single or dual monitor configurations.”

PRO TECHnology’s managing director, Jamal Maraqa, adds: “We are celebrating 20 years as a well-known, innovative, household name with affiliations to strong brands. We found the concept of healthy work environments sits well with our innovative and forward thinking approach. We know the US and Europe has a strong inclination to work healthily and it’s important for us to remain at the forefront of change in the region. Humanscale is a brand we are delighted to be affiliated with and we’re looking forward to evolving together.”

At Dh2,599 the QuickStand Eco is now available to purchase directly from the PRO TECHnology store at the Boulevard retail area of Emirates Towers.

About Humanscale

Humanscale is the leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance ergonomic products that improve the health and comfort of work life. Through leveraging new technology in functional yet minimal designs, Humanscale transforms traditional offices into active, intelligent workspaces. Committed to making a net positive impact on the earth as well as our customers, Humanscale offers award-winning products designed with a focus on function, simplicity and longevity. For more information, visit www.humanscale.com.

About Protechnology:

Headquartered in Dubai, PRO TECHnology continues to evolve, embrace and gain its significant reputation as a leading IT solution provider in MENA region. The company today, has unparalleled regional presence.

Since its establishment in 1998, the company incessantly introduced to the region a well selected range of unique products, an array of vertical solutions, and implemented sophisticated and high-end applications. To meet the growing demands of its markets, the company has adopted a profound organisational structure that has six major Business Units: Enterprise solutions, Apple Business, Digital Printing, Dristribution, ProStyle and Sun Studio.

