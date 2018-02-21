Equinix Showcases Solutions for Digital Transformation at IDC Middle East CIO Summit 2018

DUBAI, UAE: – Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company is participating in IDC's Middle East CIO Summit that started today, Wednesday. The summit gathers the region's most influential ICT leaders to discuss the region's rapidly evolving digital transformation landscape. At the summit, Equinix engaged with CIOs and other C-level executives from various Middle East companies guiding them on how they can rearchitect their IT infrastructure in the era of digital transformation. Business survival in the digital economy requires new thinking about IT architecture and how to leverage colocation data centers at the digital edge – neutral environments that support innovation, accelerate business performance and enable greater operational flexibility. “As organizations embark on the digital transformation journey, many face challenges in integrating and interconnecting to multiple IT systems, cloud services, networks, critical locations and partner ecosystems, using existing proprietary IT and network environments which are siloed and fixed. Interconnection is key for all businesses in every industry. By taking advantage of a global interconnection platform, organizations and service providers can create an integrated and dynamic environment in which partners, cloud services and network providers. The result is a digital enterprise that brings data closer to their customers and end users for maximum performance,” said Jeroen Schlosser, managing director at Equinix MENA. “At the IDC Middle East CIO summit, Equinix is showcasing the power of interconnection with Platform Equinix™”, added Schlosser.

“As the digital revolution continues, the ICT industry is entering the 2nd chapter of the 3rd Platform era, built on technologies and business models that will dramatically accelerate – and scale – digital innovation. The emergence and widespread adoption of technologies like cloud and big data analytics, as well as highly disruptive innovation accelerators such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence/cognitive systems, robotics, augmented/virtual reality, 3D printing, and Blockchain will transform the ICT landscape as we know it. As such, IDC expects the next two to three years in the Middle East to be dynamic, disruptive, and laced with previously unimaginable levels of innovation.” says Jyoti Lalchandani, IDC's group vice president and regional managing director for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. Equinix is exhibiting at IDC Middle East CIO Summit taking place on February 21st and 22nd at the JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

