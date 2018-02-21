Equinix Showcases Solutions for Digital Transformation at IDC Middle East CIO Summit 2018
DUBAI, UAE: – Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company is participating in IDC's Middle East CIO Summit that started today, Wednesday. The summit gathers the region's most influential ICT leaders to discuss the region's rapidly evolving digital transformation landscape. At the summit, Equinix engaged with CIOs and other C-level executives from various Middle East companies guiding them on how they can rearchitect their IT infrastructure in the era of digital transformation.
Business survival in the digital economy requires new thinking about IT architecture and how to leverage colocation data centers at the digital edge – neutral environments that support innovation, accelerate business performance and enable greater operational flexibility. “As organizations embark on the digital transformation journey, many face challenges in integrating and interconnecting to multiple IT systems, cloud services, networks, critical locations and partner ecosystems, using existing proprietary IT and network environments which are siloed and fixed. Interconnection is key for all businesses in every industry. By taking advantage of a global interconnection platform, organizations and service providers can create an integrated and dynamic environment in which partners, cloud services and network providers. The result is a digital enterprise that brings data closer to their customers and end users for maximum performance,” said Jeroen Schlosser, managing director at Equinix MENA. “At the IDC Middle East CIO summit, Equinix is showcasing the power of interconnection with Platform Equinix™”, added Schlosser.
Equinix is exhibiting at IDC Middle East CIO Summit taking place on February 21st and 22nd at the JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
About Equinix
Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world’s leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most interconnected data centers. In 48 markets worldwide, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies. http://www.equinix.com/
Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to the risks described from time to time in Equinix’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see Equinix’s recent quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
Equinix and IBX are registered trademarks of Equinix, Inc.
International Business Exchange is a trademark of Equinix, Inc.
Press Contacts
Edelman DABO
Amey Borkar
0551047854