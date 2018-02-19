Epson appoints Forefront Technologies as its dedicated regional partner for Document Imaging solutions
Dubai, UAE: Epson Middle East will expand the reach of their document imaging solutions in the region with a strategic partnership with UAE based Forefront Technologies. As Epson’s specialized Document Imaging distribution partner in the region, Forefront Technologies, will be instrumental in creating a larger market share for Epson scanners.
According to Jason Whiley, Director of Sales, Epson Middle East, “We focus on delivering cutting-edge business solutions that change the way people work. Our imaging solutions enable companies to securely capture, share and edit their documents, saving time and avoiding errors. We also have specialized scanners for retailers, photographers, graphic artists and also home users. Middle East is a high-performance market for us and Forefront Technologies, with their extensive experience and understanding of document imaging solutions, is a perfect partner to expand our footprint in this market. We look forward to working together, strengthening our position, and achieving our goals in partnership with them.”
Georges P. Mehchi, CEO & Managing Director, says: “We are proud to partner regionally with Epson, one of the world's largest manufacturers of computer printers, information and imaging related equipment. Epson is a strong and growing player in the Imaging Technology industry. We have been extremely active serving the Middle East and African markets for more than two decades now. Over the years, we have succeeded in establishing a strong market presence and have become an acknowledged force in the Document Imaging industry, reaping to our credit, the largest distribution reference. Our partnership with Epson will help us strengthen our strategy and provide our widespread reseller network across the region with an even more comprehensive range of imaging products and solutions. This will inevitably grow our market share making us even stronger.”
Epson also offers check-capture solutions ranging from integrated printers for teller capture, branch and RDC applications to small business and commercial lockbox services.
Even for home users, Epson has a wide range of imaging solutions. Document scanners from Epson are ideal for all types of home office scanning needs including photos.
“Our partnership with Epson is another testimony of our ongoing efforts and never-ending journey of commitment to provide the Middle East with the best imaging and scanning industry technologies and solutions,” added Georges.
About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, smart glasses, sensing systems and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.
Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 80,000 employees in 86 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.
About Epson Middle East:
Epson Middle East oversees Epson’s operations in the Middle East markets, in close coordination with Epson Europe. Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Epson Middle East works closely with a network of resellers and distributors across Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Oman, Qatar, Syria and Yemen, ensuring the availability of its wide, technologically-advanced product range to businesses and consumers in the region. http://www.epson.ae/
ABOUT FOREFRONT TECHNOLOGIES
Forefront Technologies is a major Value Added IT Distribution and Solutions provider with a primary focus on Document Imaging Hardware, Storage Industry Systems, Software Solutions and Multi-Vendor Services. Established since 1995 in Jebel Ali Free Zone - Dubai, and powered by professional experienced team and enjoys an acknowledged recognition as a major player in growing and serving this industry in the MENA region.
Forefront, continually expanding its office network coverage, is now embarking on a substantially sizeable (500+ partners) network of System Integrators, Value Added Resellers and Distribution Partners spanning more than 20 countries throughout the Middle East & Africa.
Our past and continued successes can be contributed to our dedication to partners and clients, industry knowledge and solid relationship with the world’s leading manufacturers in the industry.