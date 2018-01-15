Epson aims to capture a larger regional market share through SGI Dubai 2018 '

Dubai: International Expo Consults (IEC) part of Falak Holding, stated that Epson a prominent SGI Dubai exhibitor has confirmed its presence at SGI Dubai 2018. From printing the most intricate photograph to the most precise architectural drawing, Epson has focused on developing imaging technology. The ‘SGI Dubai 2018' show will be held from January 14th to 16th at the Halls 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 within the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Talking about SGI Dubai, Shihab Zubair, Regional Sales Manager - Professional Solutions, Epson Europe, stated, 'We are pleased to be associated with SGI Dubai - one of the prominent shows in the region. Our PrecisionCore TFP printheads demonstrated at SGI is one of our major break-through innovations and is the result of one of the largest investments in research and development in Epson's history, merging the company's expertise in MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems) fabrication with advances in material science. We have experienced strong demand for signage printing in this region with an 18% growth in 2016. With the introduction of new products and upgraded technology, we look forward to capturing larger share of the regional signage sector.

SGI Dubai is one of the most eagerly awaited events of the year in the region to cater to the needs of exhibitors and visitors in the Signage, Outdoor Media, Screen and Digital Printing, LED and Textile Printing industries.

Epson had recently launched the SureColor P10000 and P20000, designed for high-production photographic, fine art and indoor display graphics printing. The company is also relaunching its signage and fabric range printers with the latest generation PrecisionCore TFP printheads. PrecisionCore is a scalable technology suited for products ranging from industrial systems such as largescale label presses to desktop printers. Its modularity allows PrecisionCore print chips to be arrayed in both moving serial print head and fixed line head configurations. A new printhead structure means fewer vibrations, and more accurate ink droplets and dot placement.

Sharif Rahman, CEO of IEC said, 'We are delighted to state that Epson has continued its support with SGI Dubai. We are also pleased that the SGI Dubai 2018 show has been steadily selling out its floor spaces. The industry in the Middle East is growing at a rapid pace and we have seen a lot of interest from the exhibitors from across the globe. Leading names across the region and beyond have signed for the exhibition and will showcase the industries' best kept secrets on the decisive three days. Theourney so far would have not been possible without the support of all our esteemed exhibitors.

Sign and Graphic Imaging Dubai (SGI Dubai) is an ideal converging point where visitors and exhibitors can reach out with architects, sign makers, print and production manufacturers, media agencies, real-estate developers, brand and image consultants among others.

SGI Dubai 2017 had several leading brands that had signed up for the exhibition which included Signtrade, Agfa Graphics, Canon Middle East, Flex-Europa, ADS Advertising Materials, Afford Inks, Al Tarkeez Stationery Trading, Chemica France, Dynagraph, Egygrafx, Fast Signs Advertising, Fortune 7 Adv, Blue Rhine, Jackys, Frimpeks, Graphic International, Magic trading, Mono General trading, Prime Sign International Limited, Reflective SAS, Sharpmax limited, Signmax Advertising, Starflex, Talib Trading and Verseidag Indutex GmBH among several others.

Sign and Graphic Imaging (SGI Dubai) is a key platform where visitors can reach out to exhibitors who comprise of architects, sign makers, print and production manufacturers, media agencies, real-estate developers, brand and image consultants among others. The show is a globally recognised business forum which entails seminars and workshops led by industry pioneers.

SGI Dubai 2018 is roping in exhibitors and trade visitors across the globe including, USA, UK, Germany, China and Japan, among others. The industries best kept secrets and trends are set to be unveiled as the 21st edition of the show is touted to receive thousands of visitors from different countries. The show in 2017, welcomed over 400 global exhibitors from across 36 countries spread over 22,000 m2 and registered over 40 new exhibitors.

The exhibition is a one stop shop for the ever growing needs of signage (digital and conventional), graphic imaging, retail POP/SOS, screen and digital printing industries. Recognised as one of the pioneers in the trade shows in the region for over two decades, SGI Dubai showcases the current trends and technologies to a robust platform which brings thousands every year to the annual show.

The event is a well-established business forum, which is recognised globally and constitutes workshops and seminars held by industry experts. IEC is the driving force behind the 21-year old ‘SGI Dubai show', one of the most awaited exhibitions in the MENA region within the print, signage and imaging industries. The SGI Dubai 2017 show witnessed billion-dollar deal contracts which were signed at the three-day show. The exhibition also hosted seminars and workshops conducted by industry experts.

SGI Dubai 2018 will take place from January 14 – 16, 2018 at the World Trade Center in Dubai (UAE).

Until SGI Dubai 2018 starts, printers, exhibitors, visitors can keep themselves abreast of new developments, trends, news and all that refers to signage and print by visiting the SGI Resource Center at www.signageresource.com .

About International Expo-Consults (IEC):

International Expo-Consults (IEC) is an internationally recognized trade show management company with an impressive track record of over 20 years of operations in the Middle East and Asia Pacific region. The Exhibition arm of the Dubai-based conglomerate, the Falak Holding; IEC is the organiser of key exhibitions including Sign and Graphics Imaging (SGI Dubai) and the Dubai, Entertainment, Amusement and Leisure (DEAL). Dubai-based conglomerate, Falak Holding has been an industry pioneer for the last 34 years having diversified business interests including real estate development; retail - sports, fashion, home furnishings; exhibitions, medical diagnostics, trading and many more as part of its portfolio. Falak Holding is also a key stakeholder and investor in the prestigious Dubai Sports City project. Kindly log on to www.signmiddleeast.com for more information on the show.

