Eppendorf inaugurates Pipette Service Centre at Dubai Science Park

Pipettes are widely used across many science-related sectors to accurately measure and transfer very small amounts of liquid necessary to conduct tests, particularly in the chemical, biological and medical fields. Correct calibration is crucial for accurate and precise pipetting results. The new Eppendorf facility is equipped with the latest technologies to deliver quality maintenance and calibration services to customers across the Middle East region in line with global best practices.

Dr Erich Müller, Managing Director of Eppendorf Middle East & Africa, underlines: “Since establishing a presence in Dubai in 2006, we have provided significant support to the life sciences and biotechnology sectors in the Middle East and Africa region. Our approach is very customer-centric, and with our new pipette service facility now in operation, we can offer even more technical support to our customers.”

Advertisement

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Managing Director of Dubai Science Park and Chairing Member of the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment Taskforce of the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, said: “The new service centre of Eppendorf is a welcome addition to the ever-increasing number of manufacturing and service facilities at Dubai Science Park that support the development of the local life science, healthcare and pharmaceutical industries in line with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030.”

Pipette calibration is the process by which a liquid handling device is checked and adjusted to match the manufacturer specifications, which in turn must match global standards of operation. Calibration of pipettes is of great importance for accurate and precise pipetting results. Furthermore, the ambient conditions such as air pressure, humidity and temperature.

Dubai Science Park, which is home to more than 350 business partners employing around 3,600 industry professionals, provides infrastructure that caters to the specific needs of science-focused companies, such as Eppendorf that seek to efficiently service its clients across the Middle East and Africa region.

-Ends-

About Eppendorf

Eppendorf is a leading life science company that develops and sells instruments, consumables, and services for liquid handling, sample handling, and cell handling in laboratories worldwide. Its product range includes pipettes and automated pipetting systems, dispensers, centrifuges, mixers, spectrometers, and DNA amplification equipment as well as ultra-low temperature freezers, fermentors, bioreactors, CO2 incubators, shakers, and cell manipulation systems. Consumables such as pipette tips, test tubes, microplates, and single-use bioreactor vessels complement the range of highest-quality premium products.

Eppendorf products are most broadly used in academic and commercial research laboratories, e.g., in companies from the pharmaceutical and biotechnological as well as the chemical and food industries. They are also aimed at clinical and environmental analysis laboratories, forensics, and at industrial laboratories performing process analysis, production, and quality assurance.

Eppendorf was founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1945 and has more than 3,100 employees worldwide. The company has subsidiaries in 26 countries and is represented in all other markets by distributors.

For more information on Eppendorf, please contact:

Elena M. Jacobs

Eppendorf AG, Germany

jacobs.e@eppendorf.de

+49 40 538 01-330

About Dubai Science Park:

Founded in 2005, Dubai Science Park (DSP) is a vibrant, holistic, science-focused community, dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs, SMEs and MNEs. Since its inception, the community has grown to more than 350 companies, employing over 3,600 professionals in the sciences, energy and environmental sectors.

Designed specifically for the needs of businesses and professionals who work in sciences, DSP fosters an environment that supports scientific research, creativity and innovation. By providing ample office and laboratory space, a robust infrastructure and a vibrant community for residents, DSP ensures a supportive eco-system for businesses and professionals to flourish.

Dubai Science Park aims to play a significant role by facilitating a more sustainable and self-sufficient future that maximises the use of indigenous resources and talent. DSP will achieve this by supporting innovation in the sciences by fostering growth and change in the areas of human science, plant science, material science, environmental science and energy science.

For more information: www.dsp.ae

For media inquiries, please contact:

Christoph Diesch

APCO Worldwide

cdiesch@apcoworldwide.com

+971 (0) 55 134 0892

© Press Release 2018