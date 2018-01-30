Empower's Customer Service transactions reach up to 524,000 in 2017

The increasing adoption of e-services by customers contributes to the UAE’s efforts towards achieving smart transformation Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, reported that the number of customers using its general as well as e-services are continuously growing. The company recorded a total of 524,000 transactions, out of which 285,000 transactions are done through digital platforms in 2017, compared to 255,000 e-transactions during the previous year, contributing to the UAE’s efforts towards achieving smart transformation.

Empower consistently engages its customers to use its e-Services platform as part of its efficient customer service and promote digital as well as green practices that lead to positive environmental impact such as reduction in paper consumption and travel time to customer service centres. The platform also offers convenience to customers as transactions can be done even when they are out of country. The company reported an increase in Registrations and Payment transactions, where 51,000 customers registered and paid through mPay, Emirates NBD cash deposit machines, and Al Ansari Exchange branches. Empower’s all the four Customer Happiness Centres entertained around a total of 88,000 walk-in customers and responded to about 56,000 calls and 45,000 emails.

