Empower's Customer Service transactions reach up to 524,000 in 2017
The increasing adoption of e-services by customers contributes to the UAE’s efforts towards achieving smart transformation
Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, reported that the number of customers using its general as well as e-services are continuously growing. The company recorded a total of 524,000 transactions, out of which 285,000 transactions are done through digital platforms in 2017, compared to 255,000 e-transactions during the previous year, contributing to the UAE’s efforts towards achieving smart transformation.
The company reported an increase in Registrations and Payment transactions, where 51,000 customers registered and paid through mPay, Emirates NBD cash deposit machines, and Al Ansari Exchange branches. Empower’s all the four Customer Happiness Centres entertained around a total of 88,000 walk-in customers and responded to about 56,000 calls and 45,000 emails.
Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO, Empower, said: “Our customer service achievements are the result of constant efforts to understand our customers’ requirements and meet their needs. Our latest success reflects our team’s hard work on improving and providing quality services. We also highly appreciate government initiatives and campaigns which have increased the awareness of people regarding the benefits of district cooling which has led to the continuous growth in the business.”
Empower provides environmentally responsible district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments such as Jumeirah Group properties, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Ibn Battuta Mall, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai World Trade Centre Residences, and Dubai Design District, among others.
