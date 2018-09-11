Empower's '24⁰C Cool' campaign marks 4.6 percent reduction in consumption in second month
Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has achieved a 4.6% reduction in electricity consumption during the second month of its ‘24⁰C Cool’ campaign.
The three-month campaign targets more than 85,000 end-user customers. It urges them to set their air conditioners at 24 degrees Celsius in summer, to reduce energy consumption and consumer bill value. This supports achieving sustainable development goals.
“District cooling systems have proved their efficiency and ability to reduce electricity consumption, as they save around 50% of electricity for cooling compared to conventional cooling systems. Empower works on developing its district cooling technologies according to the best global practices. This supports in reducing energy consumption and providing more efficient and environmentally friendly district cooling services,” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.
“Empower’s summer campaign is part of our initiatives to support various energy-efficiency and demand-side management strategies of Dubai government, including Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy, launched under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy aims to transform the emirate into a global hub for clean energy and green economy, and strengthen its position to become the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world. We also support the UAE Vision 2021, which aims to make the UAE one of the best countries in the world by 2021,” added Bin Shafar.
The campaign includes tips and guidelines that contribute to reducing energy use during the summer. These include encouraging consumers to set their air conditioners at 24 degrees Celsius, in addition to other innovative methods to rationalise indoor temperature and reduce monthly costs through environmentally friendly consumption habits.
By the end of 2017, Empower achieved total savings of 1,072MW of electricity, and AED 2.8 billion worth of savings through energy optimisation. Empower introduced an online calculator on its website to helps its customers monitor and plan their district cooling consumption, helping them reduce consumption and achieve significant savings.
Empower currently operates over 1.34 Million RT, providing environmentally responsible district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Jumeirah Group, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Business Bay, Dubai Healthcare City, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Design District and International Media Production Zone, among others.
