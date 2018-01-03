Empower provides district cooling services to 17% of hotels in Dubai, including three of the world's tallest

The latest announcement comes amidst the booming hotel industry in Dubai and the rest of the UAE, fueled mainly by the growing national tourism sector. In the emirate alone, the industry is witnessing an exponential increase and development. The Empower portfolio also includes clients from various sectors including schools, business centres, residential and commercial buildings and many more.



Ahmad Bin Shafar, Chief Executive Officer, Empower, said: “We are privileged to extend reliable district cooling support to these beautifully designed and world record holding hotel buildings. Adopting this type of cooling method reflects their move to incorporate energy-efficient technologies into their systems in support of a more sustainable and greener built environment according to the government’s relevant initiatives. We are excited in playing a key part of their success stories as we vow to consistently deliver comprehensive and sustainable district cooling services in line with the global standards.”





Empower provides environmentally responsible district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments such as Jumeirah Group, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Ibn Battuta Mall, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai World trade Centre Residences, Dubai Design District, among others.



