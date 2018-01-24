 
Dubai 24 Jan 2018
#energy | 24 January, 2018

Empower opens new customer happiness centre in Jumeirah Lake Towers to serve around 30,000 customers

Empower’s new branch is spread over an area of 947 sq.ft.

Press Release

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, recently opened its new customer happiness centre in Al Mas Tower located in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) district in Dubai to serve around 30,000 district cooling users.

Empower’s new branch is spread over an area of 947 sq.ft, and it has 5 counters to serve customers in one of its largest service areas where more than 72 buildings are being supplied with the company’s District Cooling System (DCS). The new branch will provide around 200 customers with many services, such as new registrations, issuing final bills and cheque refund, bill payments, and answers to queries.

Empower has reported a steady uptake in DCS as more property developers recognize the value of preferring energy and resource-efficient cooling solutions. The demand for district cooling services are expected to rise in highly urbanizing cities because of the need to optimize limited resources and meet the global agreement among nations to curb wastage in energy consumption in buildings and cut energy sector’s carbon footprint.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO, Empower, said: “Along with business growth comes our commitment to ensure customers’ concerns which are promptly addressed through all areas of our Customer Relations Management. Empower’s opening of the customer happiness centre in JLT forms part of our initiatives to ensure we are accessible to the clients we serve in the area, which is one of our biggest service locations. It also caters to our clients in nearby communities.”

It’s worth mentioning that Empower is expecting an ongoing increase of the users of district cooling service. The new branch in JLT is the fourth centre for Empower where it has opened a series of centres in Al Hudaiba Awards Building, Jumeirah Beach Residence and Business Bay. Empower also manages three plants in JLT with a capacity of 150,000 RT.

Empower provides environmentally responsible district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments such as Jumeirah Group, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Ibn Battuta Mall, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai World Trade Centre Residences, Dubai Design District, among others.

