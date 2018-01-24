Empower opens new customer happiness centre in Jumeirah Lake Towers to serve around 30,000 customers
Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, recently opened its new customer happiness centre in Al Mas Tower located in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) district in Dubai to serve around 30,000 district cooling users.
Empower’s new branch is spread over an area of 947 sq.ft, and it has 5 counters to serve customers in one of its largest service areas where more than 72 buildings are being supplied with the company’s District Cooling System (DCS). The new branch will provide around 200 customers with many services, such as new registrations, issuing final bills and cheque refund, bill payments, and answers to queries.
Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO, Empower, said: “Along with business growth comes our commitment to ensure customers’ concerns which are promptly addressed through all areas of our Customer Relations Management. Empower’s opening of the customer happiness centre in JLT forms part of our initiatives to ensure we are accessible to the clients we serve in the area, which is one of our biggest service locations. It also caters to our clients in nearby communities.”
Empower provides environmentally responsible district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments such as Jumeirah Group, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Ibn Battuta Mall, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai World Trade Centre Residences, Dubai Design District, among others.© Press Release 2018