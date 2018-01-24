Empower opens new customer happiness centre in Jumeirah Lake Towers to serve around 30,000 customers

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, recently opened its new customer happiness centre in Al Mas Tower located in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) district in Dubai to serve around 30,000 district cooling users.

Empower’s new branch is spread over an area of 947 sq.ft, and it has 5 counters to serve customers in one of its largest service areas where more than 72 buildings are being supplied with the company’s District Cooling System (DCS). The new branch will provide around 200 customers with many services, such as new registrations, issuing final bills and cheque refund, bill payments, and answers to queries.