Empower observes National Environment Day

Ahmad Bin Shafar: We are committed to supporting environmental sustainability, and we are working to provide the best cooling services for comprehensive and sustainable areas Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, celebrated the 21st National Environment Day, along with UAE's governmental, national, and private organisations. National Environment Day is annually celebrated on the 4th of February, under the slogan ‘Sustainable Production and Consumption’. This reflects Empower’s commitment to achieving sustainable development, and its efforts to establish a culture of environmental awareness, as well as identify environmental challenges in the UAE.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, Chief Executive Officer of Empower said: “The UAE gives great importance to environmental issues. National Environment Day, which is held under the slogan ‘Sustainable Production and Consumption’, is a national annual event that plays an important role in drawing attention to environmental issues and identifying environmental challenges such as global warming and climate change. This is an opportunity to promote environmental awareness in the UAE, and raise awareness on the importance of leading a responsible lifestyle to ensure sustainability of our resources for future generations. This supports achieving sustainable development goals, that are in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into an international hub for clean energy and green economy, becoming the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world. It also supports the UAE Vision 2021 to make the UAE one of the best countries in the world by 2021.” “Celebrating the National Environment Day in the Year of Zayed is an opportunity to highlight the efforts of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who prioritised environmental issues, and played a major role in preserving natural resources, locally and internationally. The UAE is witnessing huge achievements in the various fields of environment. This is a result of the late Sheikh Zayed’s efforts, and the path taken by our wise leadership, to preserve natural resources, for future generations,” Bin Shafar added.

Advertisement