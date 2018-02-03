Empower observes National Environment Day
Ahmad Bin Shafar: We are committed to supporting environmental sustainability, and we are working to provide the best cooling services for comprehensive and sustainable areas
Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, celebrated the 21st National Environment Day, along with UAE's governmental, national, and private organisations. National Environment Day is annually celebrated on the 4th of February, under the slogan ‘Sustainable Production and Consumption’. This reflects Empower’s commitment to achieving sustainable development, and its efforts to establish a culture of environmental awareness, as well as identify environmental challenges in the UAE.
“Celebrating the National Environment Day in the Year of Zayed is an opportunity to highlight the efforts of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who prioritised environmental issues, and played a major role in preserving natural resources, locally and internationally. The UAE is witnessing huge achievements in the various fields of environment. This is a result of the late Sheikh Zayed’s efforts, and the path taken by our wise leadership, to preserve natural resources, for future generations,” Bin Shafar added.
“Preserving the environment and its natural resources is the responsibility of all organisations, as well as community members. Addressing climate change and global warming compels stakeholders to develop and implement laws and frameworks to preserve the environment, and create new methods based on sustainability and clean energy. This ensures a secure future for the next generations,” Bin Shafar concluded.
Empower provides environmentally responsible district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments such as Jumeirah Group properties, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Ibn Battuta Mall, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai World Trade Centre Residences, and Dubai Design District, among others.
