 
Dubai 03 Feb 2018
03 February, 2018

Empower observes National Environment Day

Press Release

Ahmad Bin Shafar: We are committed to supporting environmental sustainability, and we are working to provide the best cooling services for comprehensive and sustainable areas

Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, celebrated the 21st National Environment Day, along with UAE's governmental, national, and private organisations. National Environment Day is annually celebrated on the 4th of February, under the slogan ‘Sustainable Production and Consumption’. This reflects Empower’s commitment to achieving sustainable development, and its efforts to establish a culture of environmental awareness, as well as identify environmental challenges in the UAE.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, Chief Executive Officer of Empower said: “The UAE gives great importance to environmental issues. National Environment Day, which is held under the slogan ‘Sustainable Production and Consumption’, is a national annual event that plays an important role in drawing attention to environmental issues and identifying environmental challenges such as global warming and climate change. This is an opportunity to promote environmental awareness in the UAE, and raise awareness on the importance of leading a responsible lifestyle to ensure sustainability of our resources for future generations. This supports achieving sustainable development goals, that are in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into an international hub for clean energy and green economy, becoming the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world. It also supports the UAE Vision 2021 to make the UAE one of the best countries in the world by 2021.”

“Celebrating the National Environment Day in the Year of Zayed is an opportunity to highlight the efforts of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who prioritised environmental issues, and played a major role in preserving natural resources, locally and internationally. The UAE is witnessing huge achievements in the various fields of environment. This is a result of the late Sheikh Zayed’s efforts, and the path taken by our wise leadership, to preserve natural resources, for future generations,” Bin Shafar added.

“We are committed to supporting the sustainability and protection of the environment. We are working to provide the best comprehensive and sustainable cooling services, in line with the latest safe and environment-friendly solutions, and according to global standards in the sector. This reduces energy consumption in our projects, and preserves natural resources. Empower has recently purchased 60 environmentally friendly cooling devices, with a capacity of 200 Refrigeration Tonnes (RT). This will help reduce carbon emissions. Empower, has received the upgraded ISO9001:2015 certification for quality management and ISO14001:2015 for environmental management system,” Bin Shafar said.

“Preserving the environment and its natural resources is the responsibility of all organisations, as well as community members. Addressing climate change and global warming compels stakeholders to develop and implement laws and frameworks to preserve the environment, and create new methods based on sustainability and clean energy. This ensures a secure future for the next generations,” Bin Shafar concluded.

Empower provides environmentally responsible district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments such as Jumeirah Group properties, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Ibn Battuta Mall, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai World Trade Centre Residences, and Dubai Design District, among others.

-Ends-

