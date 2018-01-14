 
Dubai 14 Jan 2018
#energy | 14 January, 2018

Empower highlights the role of energy efficiency in the future of sustainable cooling at 11th World Future Energy Summit

Press Release

Model of energy-efficient district cooling plant at Business Bay showcases energy conservation features following international standards

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (EMPOWER), the world's largest district cooling service provider, is participating at the 11th World Future Energy Summit (WFES), the leading event for the clean energy and energy efficiency, which is being held from 15 to 18 January 2017 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The company sheds the spotlight on the role of energy and water efficiency in the future of sustainable cooling and is also showcasing the latest model of its energy-efficient district cooling plant in Business Bay. Customers, developers and interested participants can visit Empower’s stand at ballroom 5 in ADNEC.  

Themed ‘Powering the Future of Energy’, the latest edition of the summit will feature a wide range of businesses that addresses one of the world’s most pressing challenges: an ever-increasing energy demand. The event continues to live up to its reputation as a premier and dedicated platform for innovation and digitalization, which are instrumental to pushing global transformation towards sustainable energy.

Empower highlights the sustainable features of its district cooling services in line with the highest international standards and the UAE Energy Plan 2050 initiative, which targets to promote a culture of conservation, including consuming 50 per cent of power from clean energy by the same year. District cooling is considered by the United Nations as an energy-efficient cooling technology, which helps conserve energy and water resources and cuts the carbon footprint from electricity consumption. Moreover, Empower’s award-winning TSE Technology, where Treated Sewage Effluent is processed further and used in the production of chilled water, so as saving huge on precious potable water, is globally recognised as a model for saving on water resources in energy efficiency practices.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO, Empower, said: “Empower is steadfast in promoting the UAE’s global efforts and contribution to sustainable energy management, which is one of the key solutions to addressing excessive carbon emissions. District cooling has played a significant role in reducing the country’s energy footprint through energy-efficient technologies and we continue to build on our expertise by engaging in initiatives and events such as our consistent participation at WFES. We are positive that our presence here creates new opportunities for the sector’s further growth.”

Empower currently provides environmentally responsible district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments such as Jumeirah Group properties, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Ibn Battuta Mall, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai World Trade Centre Residences, and Dubai Design District, among others.

