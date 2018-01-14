Empower highlights the role of energy efficiency in the future of sustainable cooling at 11th World Future Energy Summit

Model of energy-efficient district cooling plant at Business Bay showcases energy conservation features following international standards Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (EMPOWER), the world's largest district cooling service provider, is participating at the 11th World Future Energy Summit (WFES), the leading event for the clean energy and energy efficiency, which is being held from 15 to 18 January 2017 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The company sheds the spotlight on the role of energy and water efficiency in the future of sustainable cooling and is also showcasing the latest model of its energy-efficient district cooling plant in Business Bay. Customers, developers and interested participants can visit Empower’s stand at ballroom 5 in ADNEC.

Themed ‘Powering the Future of Energy’, the latest edition of the summit will feature a wide range of businesses that addresses one of the world’s most pressing challenges: an ever-increasing energy demand. The event continues to live up to its reputation as a premier and dedicated platform for innovation and digitalization, which are instrumental to pushing global transformation towards sustainable energy. Empower highlights the sustainable features of its district cooling services in line with the highest international standards and the UAE Energy Plan 2050 initiative, which targets to promote a culture of conservation, including consuming 50 per cent of power from clean energy by the same year. District cooling is considered by the United Nations as an energy-efficient cooling technology, which helps conserve energy and water resources and cuts the carbon footprint from electricity consumption. Moreover, Empower’s award-winning TSE Technology, where Treated Sewage Effluent is processed further and used in the production of chilled water, so as saving huge on precious potable water, is globally recognised as a model for saving on water resources in energy efficiency practices.

