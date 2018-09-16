Empower highlights economic and environmental benefits of district cooling systems on the sidelines of The Hotel Show 2018

Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation ( Empower ), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, invited developers and hotel operators to adopt environmentally-friendly, highly-efficient district cooling systems that support sustainable development goals. This came in line with the booming of hospitality sector, in Dubai, and the UAE.

Ahmad Bin Shafar: We consider hospitality as one of the key sectors for investment and providing sustainable district cooling systems.

During The Hotel Show, which is held from 16 to 18 September at Dubai World Trade Centre, Empower announced that it has provided more than 120 Hotels in Dubai with District Cooling services. The number is expected to grow in coming years, due to the number of hotels to be opened in Dubai in light of the urban developments and Dubai's ambitious plans to double the number of tourists to over 20 million by 2020.

Advertisement

“Empower is committed to providing comprehensive and sustainable district cooling services, according to global standards. We consider hospitality as one of the key sectors for investment and providing sustainable district cooling systems. This directly contributes to the sustainability of the tourism and hospitality sector, through cost savings and adoption of environment-friendly solutions to attract more visitors,” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Bin Shafar stressed that district cooling systems are a typical eco-economic solution for use in the hotel industry, offering cost savings of up to 50% compared with conventional cooling services. He highlighted that many pioneers in the hospitality industry have adopted district cooling services for their hotels. This reflects the confidence of real estate developers in district cooling systems, and its role in promoting the concept of sustainable cities.

Empower supplies district cooling services to three of the tallest hotels in the world – JW Marriott Marquis Dubai Towers, the Burj Al Arab, and the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, listed on WorldAtlas.com as the world's tallest hotels. Empower’s growing portfolio includes premium customers who rely on its integrated district cooling services.

Empower’s portfolio also includes several leading projects such as The Address Dubai Marina, that was connected this year with a total capacity of 6,500RT.

Empower had converted Emirates Towers’ existing air cooled system to district cooling system for the total capacity of 6,000 Refrigeration Tonnes (RT), and have also signed an agreement with Jumeirah Group to provide Jumeirah projects including Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeriah Al Naseem Hotel and The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management with District Cooling Service with a total capacity of 12,000 RT. The Jumeirah Group Projects were supported by advanced technologies such as Non-Destructive Road Crossing (NDRC) and to execute the projects without interruption to service and without compromising on the service efficiency of these high-profile hospitality properties.

Empower currently operates over 1.34 Million RT, providing environmentally responsible district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Jumeirah Group, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Business Bay, Dubai Healthcare City, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Design District and International Media Production Zone, among others.

-Ends-

For more information contact:

Belkiz Fevzi, Eman Hussein

Hattlan Media

00971507146677 / 0097157366990 /

0097144340211

Email:

Belkiz@hattlan.com / Eman@hattlan.com

© Press Release 2018