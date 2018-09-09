Empower continuous its commitment to excellence by implementing Information Security Management Systems (ISO27001:2013)
Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, announced its continuous commitment to excellence by implementing Information Security Management Systems (ISO27001:2013) successfully, the same was reviewed by the British Standards Institution (BSI) on 26 and 27 August2018.
These measures reflect Empower's efforts to provide services to its employees and customers in line with International Standard for managing their information in secured way. In 2014, Empower achieved certification for its Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) to the internationally recognized standard, (ISO27001:2013).
“Information security is an integral part of Empower's strategy that is reflected in all its divisions according to the highest standards, to ensure data protection for customers, employees & other stakeholders, such as personal data, financial data, operational data and other critical information. This also supports the Government of Dubai's approach to protect information and deploy the latest technologies to make Dubai safe for all,” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.
Bin Shafar stressed that Empower is committed to implementing a high-level security strategy to protect information, and is training its employees to implement information security policies across its business sectors. He explained that the implementation of information security management systems helps support Dubai smart government’s initiatives, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
ISO 27001:2013 is the strictest global security standard for information security management systems. To achieve this accreditation, a company must demonstrate a sustained and systematic commitment to manage its sensitive information and its customers.
Empower currently operates over 1.34 Million RT, providing environmentally responsible district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Jumeirah Group, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Business Bay, Dubai Healthcare City, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Design District and International Media Production Zone, among others.
