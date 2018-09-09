Empower continuous its commitment to excellence by implementing Information Security Management Systems (ISO27001:2013)

Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, announced its continuous commitment to excellence by implementing Information Security Management Systems (ISO27001:2013) successfully, the same was reviewed by the British Standards Institution (BSI) on 26 and 27 August2018. These measures reflect Empower's efforts to provide services to its employees and customers in line with International Standard for managing their information in secured way. In 2014, Empower achieved certification for its Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) to the internationally recognized standard, (ISO27001:2013).

“Information security is an integral part of Empower's strategy that is reflected in all its divisions according to the highest standards, to ensure data protection for customers, employees & other stakeholders, such as personal data, financial data, operational data and other critical information. This also supports the Government of Dubai's approach to protect information and deploy the latest technologies to make Dubai safe for all,” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

